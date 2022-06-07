Kurt Dannenberg says the war in Ukraine already has affected his city in Germany – Gera, where he has served as mayor since 2016.
Dannenberg says the city has been taking in 50 to more than 100 refugees weekly since the start of the war in February. So Gera, one of Fort Wayne’s five sister cities, has now taken in at least 1,150 Ukrainians.
Dannenberg provided a glimpse of the war’s impact during Monday’s weekly lunch meeting of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club, where he was welcomed by about 60 club members at Parkview Field’s suite-level gathering room. He and a delegation from Gera are visiting Fort Wayne this week in celebration of the 30th anniversary of ties between the two through Sister Cities International.
A Rotary member himself, Dannenberg said many Gera residents have taken in refugees. He said others have been housed in empty apartments left after the city lost more than 40,000 people since the 1990s because of job losses.
“So, it’s not difficult for us to accommodate refugees,” he said, adding the city also assisted in housing thousands of refugees from war-torn Syria. He said the city “would like it” if some of the Ukrainian refugees stayed to bolster Gera’s economy.
Asked about Vladimir Putin, Dannenberg said the Russian leader was shrewd in waiting for a time when both Germany and the United States had a new leader at the top.
How Germany should respond to Putin, he said, “is quite a crucial question” because Germany has a divided government with three major parties. “That is the first problem for (our) new government is to find a (single) solution,” Dannenberg said.
“Germany would like not to be the main player in the EU (European Union). … We have to ensure that Ukraine not lose the war – it’s different from saying Ukraine should win the war,” he said. “We need to find a solution that Ukraine goes on as a (free) state and as a nation.”
Dannenberg, whose background is in the military and military diplomacy, said the job of mayor in Gera is different from what he has observed in Fort Wayne. For one thing, Gera’s city council has 42 seats, as opposed to nine seats here. For another, he said, the seats are divided among 11 parties.
“Whether that makes it easier on us or for you – we could probably have a discussion on that,” he said.
The role of the mayor also is different. Dannenberg compared his role to being a deputy mayor because he is not in charge of the whole administration, but rather only finances and some social services.
Policing is not done at the city level, he said, and the fire department serves 350,000 residents, far more than Gera’s 93,000.
But the city is like Fort Wayne in having a vibrant cultural scene, including a large theater, a dominant volunteer ethic, and a great love of sports, with 114 sports clubs – although the most popular sports are cycling, speed skating and boxing.
And, of course. there is the language difference.
“English is a very easy language,” Dannenberg quipped, “if you speak it every day.”
The Gera delegation will visit the Electric Works development today for a 10:30 a.m. tour of Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Amp Lab. The lab is scheduled to open in August.