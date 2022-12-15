Completion of roundabout improvements on Fort Wayne’s southeast side was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon-cutting.
City officials hailed the Pontiac/Wayne Trace Roundabouts Renovation & Beautification Project as a major improvement to a difficult area along the Coliseum Boulevard/Pontiac Street corridor, making it not only safer but more aesthetically pleasing.
The corridor is used by residential and industrial traffic and carries nearly 16,000 vehicles a day, officials said in a news release. The area has had two roundabouts since 2002, but because of the heavy traffic, they had sustained center island ruts, a damaged monument and damaged and ill-maintained landscaping.
Improvements include increased land widths making it easier for large vehicles to turn, landscaping of the center islands and artwork in the form of three towers in each island. The center islands were landscaped and brush was cleared along a railroad right-of-way.
A railroad bridge now has decorative steel facades to note entry to the three large neighborhoods on either side of the railroads – Greater McMillen Park, Eastside Community and Harvester Community. Bridge abutments and handrails were painted and colorful lighting was added under the railroad bridge and to illuminate the towers.
The project was completed at a cost of $850,000 as part of Fort Wayne’s Southeast Strategy.
The city’s right-of-way staff designed the plans, with some donated structural engineering help from Engineering Resources Inc., a Fort Wayne civil engineering firm.
“I’m encouraged by the work that’s been done to highlight and celebrate our great neighborhoods in southeast Fort Wayne and make the roundabouts safer and more aesthetically pleasing,” said Mayor Tom Henry, who attended the ribbon-cutting, as did City Council member Sharon Tucker, D-6th.
The improvements are part of a record $38.5 million invested in neighborhoods throughout the city this construction season and part of more than $250 million invested since 2014, officials said in the release.