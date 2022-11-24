While many slept in, watched the Macy’s parade or were cooking Thanksgiving dinner, nearly 2,000 runners kicked off the holiday with Fort Wayne’s turkey day race, the Galloping Gobbler.
Back for the second year after its cancellation in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 4-mile race's participation is returning to normal.
Mitch Harper, who organized the race, said more than 1,700 had registered in advance with around 100 more registering Thursday morning. That’s an increase from the roughly 1,100 who finished last year.
“Last year, runners were coming back, but they weren’t back all the way,” Harper said. “Then I could see that we’ve run ahead of last year’s numbers all through this registration season. The psychology of people has changed; they’re ready to come back.”
Barely more than 100 people ran the first year, he said, but the race “exploded” as word spread, with participation some years exceeding 3,000.
The Galloping Gobbler, which begins and ends at the Hutzell Athletic Center on the University of Saint Francis campus, winds through the city’s Lindenwood Cemetery. It’s similar to a Thanksgiving Day race in Akron, Ohio, where Harper’s wife is from.
“They run through their historic Glendale Cemetery, and Fort Wayne needed a Thanksgiving race like that,” Harper said. “It was totally modeled after it — four miles, through the historic cemetery."
The first runner to cross the finish line, Zach Panning, said it was a great morning for running.
“The temperature is perfect; no wind,” Panning said. “It’s a tough course: lots of hills, lots of turns.”
Panning, 27, finished in 18:47.4. He said he first ran the race in eighth or ninth grade, before or at the beginning of his time at Concordia Lutheran.
Now, Panning is one of the country’s elite distance runners and has qualified for the 2024 Olympic trials. He said Thursday’s run was a good warm-up for his upcoming cross country season running with the Hansons-Brooks Distance Project.
Another top local athlete also ran in the race — but his sport is goalball, not cross country.
Sean Walker, 23, is a member of the United States Men’s Goalball team, which trains for the Paralympics in Fort Wayne.
He ran cross country in high school, Walker said, but this is only his second race since then.
“I run all the time, but I just never do races because I never know, like, ‘Am I gonna get lost? I’m so afraid to take the wrong turn,’” Walker, who is completely blind in his right eye and has limited vision in left eye, said after the race. “But there’s so many people, (so) I was like, I’ll just follow somebody.”
Walker has lived in Fort Wayne for the last three years while training with the team, but this was the first year he heard about the Galloping Gobbler.
“I definitely feel like I crushed it,” Walker said. “I don’t know what time I had yet, but I’m hoping it’s really good. I felt really good about it.”
For some, like Mindy Kinder, the race is a little less of a serious affair.
Kinder, 62, was one of many who wore turkey-themed costumes to the race. She ran with — and matched costumes with — Martha Steele, 60, and Cynthia Cornwell, 67.
“We wear a different costume every year, so I have a whole tub full,” Kinder said. “We up our game every year. This year, we feel like we’ve hit the pinnacle.”
This was their tenth year running the race, she said. The first time, she dressed up like a turkey while Steele dressed like a butcher chasing her with a hatchet. Kinder said their husbands dressed as “pumpkin pi,” wearing pumpkin hats and shirts with π, the mathematical symbol for pi.
“Why would you not?” Kinder said, regarding why she runs each year. “It’s really fun to get out; you have fun and get away from the rest of the family for a while.”