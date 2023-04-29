Runner Richard Sutter was the first to cross the finish line Saturday, but says ending the racial divide is far from over.
"It's pretty deflating, really, but we just have to keep fighting," said Sutter, little beads of sweat glistening on his face. "This is a run against racism, and I say if you can't run against hate then what are you for?"
The Purdue University Fort Wayne anthropology professor was among more than 200 people participating in the YWCA Northeast Indiana's Race Against Racism 5K Walk/Run on the college's campus.
For a second consecutive year, a diverse mix of young and old entrants flooded PFW's grounds, some doing it just for exercise, but many with the hope of improving the racial climate in northeast Indiana.
"In anthropology, we try to instill this in our students," Sutter said. "The (negative) trends we see aren't just in our country."
YWCA officials charged registration fees of $40, adults; $25, students; and $15, ages 14 and under. Participants had sunshine and brisk temps on Saturday.
Proceeds support the nonprofit's racial justice efforts, including its Diversity Dialogue series and related programming.
The organization created a new position and recently hired Heather Essex as its racial justice coordinator. She starts in May.
"This isn't going to be an easy or polite position," said Essex who has worked for a decade in Fort Wayne with youths as a community advocate. "I'm really going to be a kind of mediator between two communities that aren't communicating."
Hannah Shoue, development coordinator for YWCA, said officials wish it wasn't that way.
"After George Floyd was murdered, we looked at ourselves as an organization and realized we weren't doing enough," Shoue said of the death of Floyd, an African-American man who died while a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck in 2020.
"Unfortunately, (racial injustice) is a reality."
Last year, The Journal Gazette's series “Subject Matters: Diversity in Schools” featured area minority students recounting their experiences, including insensitive jokes and slurs.
Fort Wayne health coach Terri Smethers hopes the walk/run event serves as a wakeup call to those who need it.
"I think all of us should be able to do what we want to do," the 56-year-old said. "That's the way it should be."
But there is another reason Smethers took park in the walk/run.
"My sister had a heart attack and that really scared me," she said. "I realized how important maintaining your health is, and I want to be around for my kids."
Her stepson, 25-year-old Justin Smethers, ran alongside her.
"I wanted to support her," he said. "And coming out for a good cause is always a good thing."