Ruoff Mortgage is shifting plans for a new corporate headquarters – again.
The company announced Monday it would locate to the former Swiss Re building at 1670 Magnavox Way. Officials cited the convenience of the building's location across a parking lot from Ruoff's current headquarters at 1700 Magnavox Way.
Founded in 1984, Ruoff is a full-service residential mortgage company that employs more than 1,000 people at 76 branches in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Florida.
Swiss Re announced in February it would become an anchor tenant for The Riverfront at Promenade Park, a mixed-use building across Harrison Street from the park.
Ruoff in October 2019 announced a plan to build a new headquarters across Ewing Street from Parkview Field. In October 2020, the company changed the location to the Electric Works complex on Broadway just south of downtown. Ruoff announced it planned to lease space at Electric Works when it opened.
In September, Ruoff announced it was working on a new site in the 6400 block of Bass Road for its corporate headquarters while maintaining a presence at Electric Works.
However, plans for that land near Flaugh Road "have been put on hold at this time," Ruoff officials said Monday in a news release. County records show the purchase price was nearly $1 million and included a house.
The former Swiss Re building has 80,000 square feet. Last spring, Ruoff built an additional 40,000 square feet at its current office location, which houses the company's national direct-to-consumer division.
“With nearly 120,000 square feet of combined space, that keeps our teams in close proximity to each other, we determined that at this time there wasn’t a business objective that required separating a small segment of our team to be housed at the Electric Works site,” Mark Music, Ruoff president and chief executive officer said in the news release.
The opportunity to take over the Swiss Re building was too good to pass up, he said.
"The space is a great fit for our team in the short term," Music said.