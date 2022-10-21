Rupert Road between Campbell and Scipio roads is to close from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 during road reconstruction and culvert installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Most Popular
-
For mayor's wife, personal battle overshadows political plans
-
At $2.1 million, gift is largest single scholarship donation in University of Saint Francis history
-
The Dish: Fort Wayne bartender to compete on Netflix series
-
International market owner George Rongos dies
-
Trine instructor in Angola charged with child porn felonies