Joel Kritenbrink and Marisa Eberle tried to use their imaginations on Saturday as they looked over a medium-sized recreational vehicle.
Would it be a comfortable place to live while Kritenbrink is on a job?
The St. John man is on track to graduate with a construction management degree and is considering a solar field job in Montana or working on a dam in Colorado.
The 62nd annual Fort Wayne RV and Camping Show at Memorial Coliseum allowed the couple to compare various housing choices on Saturday.
“(I’m) exploring options because rent is so high,” Kritenbrink said. In Montana, he’s looking at $1,000 to $2,000 a month in rent near the Bozeman area. Making payments on an RV would cost about the same or less, and it has resale value, he added.
Eberle, a Fort Wayne woman majoring in organizational leadership, is still exploring what she wants to do and whether an RV is the way she wants to go.
“I have to see how I like this first,” she said. “I have a lot of clothes.”
Kritenbrink and Eberle are not alone in thinking this way.
Mike Weaver, owner of Zoomers RV in Wabash and Cocojo’s RV Park in Lake Salamonie, said he recently sold an RV to someone whose daughter is going to Florida State. Rent there is also in the $2,000-a-month range.
Payments on the RV will be $400 a month, while a site to park it at will run another $400 or so.
“It’s less than half the price,” Weaver said.
During the RV show's first three days, his customers have included 21-year-old newlyweds looking at vacation options and a couple in their 80s looking for something to take to Florida during winters. He’s seeing traveling nurses, social media influencers, dog show participants and others who constantly travel for work or pleasure, and they’re looking for models they can live in for extended periods.
Although people aren’t supposed to live in RVs, the vehicles' uses are flexible, said Matt Rose, the show's director. He is also director of recreational vehicles for the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council.
“They offer an option for temporary housing for workers on assignment across the country,” Rose said, adding that RVs are built to National Fire Protection Association safety standards.
But long-term use isn't what’s been driving sales gains in recent years. Younger families are fueling demand. The average age of a buyer is 41, eight years younger than six years ago, Rose said.
“They’re opting for experience and adventure over material items,” he said about customers' priorities.
Travel trailers remain the most popular recreational offerings because of price and flexibility, Rose said. It’s easy to hitch one up to the SUV or pickup truck a family already owns.
Social media influencers travelling the country helped promote RV lifestyles. The COVID-19 pandemic also was a big factor in sales because it allowed families the change to get out of the house while maintaing social distancing, he said.
Kyle and Jade Smith of Warsaw are the kind of young customers that Rose was talking about. Kyle Smith said they have a camper now but are looking to upgrade. They’re starting a family and brought 7-month-old daughter Hayden along to the show.
They were just looking at options side-by-side, considering the future, he said.
Alison and Daniel Trigg of Columbia City are long-time campers. They come to the show almost every year, and they started camping when their children were young, moving from tents to a popup camper to a hybrid camper to a full RV over the years.
They were looking at a model that had a tent sleeping area that pops up on top, but it wasn’t for them. Now, their grandkids like to go with them on trips, he said.
The weekends are electronics-free three days with only music allowed. “Just the enjoyment of being away,” Alison Trigg said.
Lisa Lowe, manager of Fish Lake Family Resort, said the Fremont campground tends to attract more middle-aged customers. However, COVID did start more camping with younger people, she added.
The show also brought the curious to the Coliseum. John Emerick drive two hours from Ohio to visit a friend and decided to see what was on display at the RV show.
“There’s so much variety,” he said.
Emerick and his friend own dogs. Places that rent cabins tend not to allow pets, he said. Buying a camper, he said, would give them more options for getting out in nature with their pets.