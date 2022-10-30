Lamont Robinson and his family canvassed the RV showroom floor at Memorial Coliseum masked up.
The Fort Wayne clan were among few wearing face masks Saturday and a reminder that COVID-19 still lurks.
“We’re just looking actually,” said Robinson, 49, a software developer who attended the three-day Fort Wayne Fall RV Show with his wife and three children this weekend. “When the pandemic started, I think people just wanted to get out. We were just restless.”
And that buoyed a $140 billion recreational vehicle industry that produces travel trailers, fifth wheels, pop-up campers and similar nature getaway rides.
“We were already seeing an increase in sales, and the pandemic just added to that,” said Monika Geraci, a spokeswoman for the RV Industry Association. “People are prioritizing … they want to spend time outside. It’s just good for your health.”
Some 3,000 people are expected to visit the sales and showcase event that ends today. Admission is $10; children younger than 16 are admitted free.
Aksel Rauen is 11. The Walkerton sixth grader and his family are looking forward to their next trip, but they’ll do so without a RV.
“He wants one, but (Dad) isn’t looking to buy,” said Aksel’s mom, Heather. “I kinda dragged him here. We had one but sold it, and now we have an in-ground pool.”
That’s cool.
“Yeah, but I want a camper, too,” Aksel said, smiling.
Event organizer David Marquart said demand for recreational vehicles continues to amaze him.
“They can cost anywhere from $20,000 to $250,000,” Marquart said, adding that 90 various models are on display this weekend. “You can have a little fifth wheel or a rock star model. There’s something for every budget and lifestyle.”
Tony Hernandez worked the exhibit area for Colerain Family RV, which featured a model with a flat-screen TV, marble-like countertops, laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and other amenities.
“People are saying why pay for a hotel in Florida when they can drive their own,” he said. “It’s a way to put the technology down, explore and get into family.”
The RV business financial impact in Indiana is $38 billion, including employing more than 142,000 and producing almost 520,000 vehicles, according to industry statistics.
“Even with the chip shortage, people have been ordering like crazy,” Marquart said.