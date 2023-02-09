Students’ frustrations about how racial issues are handled at Southwest Allen County Schools culminated today in a morning-long demonstration that disrupted classes for about 75 Homestead High School students.
The 7,700-student district sent an email to families this morning indicating a “highly offensive” social media post was circulating and prompted a peaceful protest before school.
More than a dozen Black students joined reporters at an afternoon news conference at the district office. Speaking afterward, they said the images of a classmate wearing blackface was the last straw in a series of treatment minority students face at the predominantly white school.
“Why do we have to teach you how to treat us?” sophomore Cedryanna Williams said.
Sophomore Ayana Henry said the district has bigger problems to focus on than Homestead’s massive renovation project.
“You can’t fix your school internally,” she said.
Superintendent Park Ginder invited Larry Gist of the local NAACP, who was in the audience, to his office for a private discussion.
“Emotions were high among the students that had been a part of the morning, and there was some anger and vitriol shared back and forth among kids who care deeply about the posts that happened this morning," Ginder told reporters. “Our work as a school as a district and as a community is only beginning.”