Southwest Allen County Schools board members approved a change in bus drivers’ pay Tuesday night in a move to simplify the compensation model.
Board members unanimously approved the proposal.
Under the previous model, bus drivers would earn an established base pay for every route, with a mileage rate and longevity increase based on the individual driver’s seniority. Now, drivers will be paid hourly.
Hourly wages will start at $21.
In a memo to the board, SACS Director of Transportation Mike Martin, Director of Business Mark Snyder and Director of Human Resources LuAnn Erickson said the rate is either equal to or more than what is offered by surrounding districts.
“Our plan is to aggressively recruit for bus drivers,” the memo reads. “We will promote the competitive hourly rate, full benefits and part-time hours.”
Though there was little discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, board members went through the proposed changes at a meeting earlier this month. Snyder pointed to the new structure’s simplicity as a key benefit.
“Everyone will understand this,” Snyder told the board at the June 6 meeting. “It was anything but that previously.”
Erickson added that it has been difficult in the past to say how much SACS pays drivers, because the route-based pay came with so many variables.
Martin told the board earlier this month that aside from a few exceptions, the switch should not decrease the drivers’ pay. In cases where it does, those drivers are expected to work fewer hours.
“We have really tried to be fair to folks and attractive as a district by comparing to what other districts are doing as well,” Snyder said. “We feel that this does that.”
SACS, like many other districts nationwide, has been impacted by a bus driver shortage that has led to changes in the form of new routes or cancellations. The district had several route cancellations in the last year, leading the district to launch a new transportation system this coming school year.
School start times will be adjusted to accommodate the new approach. The district’s new structure will serve SACS schools in three groups rather than two.
Homestead High School and Woodside Middle School will make up the first group, the second group will serve Summit Middle School and Covington and Whispering Meadows elementary schools and the third group will consist of the remaining elementary schools in the district.
The new structure will replace a system that separated the groups into two categories, one for secondary buildings and another for elementary schools.
Board member Mark Gilpin expressed his gratitude for the work done to make the changes.
“I know this was kind of a big change,” Gilpin said. “Thank you guys for making this happen.”