Superintendent Park Ginder on Sunday outlined a path forward for Southwest Allen County Schools as its community grapples with increased racial tensions that have prompted public demonstrations and private discussions in the last two weeks.
The actions are based on input he received during numerous meetings over 10 days.
“I am encouraged by the number of students, staff, and community members who have offered their commitment to be part of the solution,” Ginder said in an emailed letter to the Homestead High School community. “This is how we will move forward as a school district and as a community. I am thankful.”
Susan Summers, Homestead’s principal, also met with students one-on-one and in small groups to brainstorm short- and long-term solutions, he said.
Members of Homestead’s Minority Student Union have offered the following proposals, which have gained administrators’ approval:
• Students will create art, book and history committees that will “work to embed and celebrate minority history and accomplishments”;
• They will form a Culture Night Committee that will host an event that celebrates minority food, music, fashion and culture;
• They will create a Community Outreach Committee that will foster student relationships with community organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club and expand volunteer opportunities; and
• They will establish a Young Women’s Mentoring Committee designed to create Homestead mentorship opportunities with girls at Summit and Woodside middle schools.
“While SACS administrators, teachers and staff are responsible to prepare our students for academic success, we must not forget our responsibility to help raise great citizens,” Ginder said in the letter that was sent to parents and others. “Students have asked for more opportunities to be involved at school and for more time to connect with one another, building both unity and engagement.”
Some of the students who have spoken to Ginder and Summers have requested space in the high school “to celebrate (the) school’s diversity with what is being called the ‘Inspiration Wall,’ ” he said.
The display would be changed monthly to reflect a different focus, including the contributions from Black history, women’s history, Arab American history, Asian Pacific history and Hispanic Heritage, for example.
Ginder acknowledged in Sunday’s announcement that some changes are easier than others. He acknowledged that “intentional change takes time.”
“SACS must work to create an inclusive school culture,” he wrote.
The superintendent also outlined steps forward for the school’s administration and staff. They will partner with local community leaders through Fort Wayne United, a local organization devoted to diversity and inclusion.
And they are inviting an expert in civility to work with the school community. Will Moreland is a former school director “who understands the challenges students, teachers, and administrators face navigating the complexities of education,” Ginder said.
Moreland will visit Homestead on March 7 and 8, when he will lead small group discussions and provide a student assembly aimed at building a culture of caring at Homestead. A separate community forum is also being planned with Moreland for an undisclosed date in April.
“Change takes time. Please know SACS is committed to this work,” Ginder said. “Our goal is that each student has a positive and welcoming experience at each of our schools.”
SACS schools are closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day. Classes resume on Tuesday.