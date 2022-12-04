There’s no place like a homestead for the holidays, and a record number of people at historic Salomon Farm Park on Saturday seemed to agree.
People began arriving for the annual Christmas on the Farm celebration more than half an hour before it started at 1 p.m. It was the largest crowd since the festival began in 2009, said Eden Lamb, outdoor recreation coordinator for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.
“We’ve already surpassed what we usually have,” Lamb said about halfway through the four-hour festival off Dupont Road. Last year about 1,100 people attended the event, and this year attendance might have reached 2,000.
Jessica Waggoner, owner of The Hazelnut Baking Co., quickly sold out of some baked goods she offered at the holiday crafts fair in the Wolf Family Learning Center. The hot cocoa cookies were the big seller, gone in about an hour, she said.
In little more than an hour, she sold out of three of the seven kinds of baked goods she brought. It was Waggoner’s first time at the festival, and the crowd was different from when she’s a vendor at the park’s farmers market.
“This is definitely a lot more families, I think – a lot more kids,” she said.
Families with young children were standing in long lines to see Santa in the old barn or take a horse-drawn carriage ride around the park. Some were watching the animals or going through the original homestead house, which is not always open to the public.
The house was built in 1871 but restored to look as it did in the 1930s, Lamb said. That included a Christmas tree with period-appropriate glass ornaments and lights.
Scott Novotney and daughter Kate, 9, visited the house for the first time, although they came to see Santa a few years ago. He enjoys seeing historical residences.
“I’ve always wanted to come here,” Novotney said. “They’ve done a good job.”
For Kate, the best part was “seeing the chickens and all the animals,” as well as getting a crocheted stuffed octopus at the craft fair.
The farm’s history-come-to-life fascinated Elinor Hofman, 13. “I really like things like this, especially the house,” she said.
Her friend Maddie Reddinger, 13, liked the hand-cranked phonographs in the house, but for her, the animals were the big attraction because she wants to become a farmer.
“The horses are great. I love them,” she said.
The two girls participated in everything at the festival. Elinor bought a pie at the craft fair, where Maddie bought fresh baked bread and a crocheted potato from the crafter selling crocheted stuffed animals. They also took photos with Santa.
“I’m never too old for Santa Claus,” Maddie said, with Elinor joining in.
Many people were attending the holiday festival for the first time. Katelyn and Joshua Foutz of Huntington were married in the old barn. Now that they’ve moved back to the area, they hope to make visiting Santa in the barn a Christmas tradition with their children, she said.
The family liked the carriage ride and the animals on the farm. Katelyn Foutz said they raised chickens in Pendleton but don’t have the room now.
Amber Oda said she also wants to make the festival a tradition with her children Rumi Holy, 3; Amaya Holy, 5; and Nadeem Holy, 6. They moved to Fort Wayne from Uganda about a year ago.
“We try to do lots of Christmas activities around Fort Wayne, so we will try to add this,” Oda said.
Troy and Nichole Koch brought Orion, 9 months, to see Santa for his first Christmas season. Nichole Koch said Orion showed the same fascination toward Santa that he showed for Night of Lights.
“He just kind of looked at him, and he didn’t cry,” she said. “Just kind of curious.”