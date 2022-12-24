The winter storm forced The Salvation Army to halt bell-ringing Friday, but the organization is reminding Allen County residents they can make online donations.
To do so, click on donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/campaign/allen-county-virtual-red-kettle-2022/c437111.
The group says donations will be doubled thanks to Hanning and Bean Enterprises’ matching pledge.
“The funds raised during Christmas time are used throughout the year to serve those in our community,” said Kenyon Sivels, corps officer of the Allen County Salvation Army. “We experienced a 15% increase in services this year and want to continue serving those in need throughout 2023.”
As of Dec. 22, the Red Kettle campaign has raised $204,340. Officials hope to reach a goal of $233,000 by the end of Christmas Day.