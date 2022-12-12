The Salvation Army is looking for a few more Christmas angels after someone stole angel tree gifts from a Fort Wayne drop-off point.
On Thursday evening, someone claiming to be a Salvation Army employee absconded with donations of clothing and toys left at the Walmart on Coldwater Road, an Angel Tree site.
"This person has no affiliation with The Salvation Army, and the items are now considered stolen," said Kenyon Sivels, corps officer.
In the Angel Tree program, people are asked to take tags from the tree, buy the listed gifts and return the tags with the wrapped gifts to the tree's location.
The charity is now asking the public to help with replacing the stolen items by picking up tags at participating Walmarts or online at www.safortwayne.org, Sivels said.
Cash donations can be made through the site.
Those contributing items can do so at the customer service counter at area Walmarts or by dropping gifts off at 2901 N. Clinton St.
The Coldwater Road store's loss prevention team was quick to act and filed a police report, but none of the items has been recovered, Sivels said.
All other area Walmart store locations were advised of the theft, and steps have been taken to prevent such an incident from happening again, he said.
"The Salvation Army has a good relationship with Walmart, and we are thankful for their attention to this matter, Sivels said, adding that Salvation Army officials were saddened at the incident.
The Salvation Army website also has wish lists able to be fulfilled at Target and Amazon, Sivels said.