Hanning & Bean Enterprises is once again stepping up to support the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign – and encouraging others to do the same.
Bill Bean and wife Ronda Hanning, partners in the local commercial and industrial management and development firm, have pledged to match all donations dollar-for-dollar this Christmas season up to $125,000, the Salvation Army announced Friday.
The nonprofit, which provides disaster relief, emergency financial assistance, job training and other services, described the pledge as "a much-needed boost."
“Reaching our goal ensures The Salvation Army continues to serve the community throughout the year,” Kenyon Sivels, corps officer of The Salvation Army, said in a statement. “With this match, we are very excited to see what happens.”
The offer takes effect immediately and runs through Dec. 31, the organization said in a news release.
"Leverage your funds with this limited-time opportunity," officials said. "The Salvation Army is currently at $81,720 of their $233,000 goal."
There are multiple ways to donate to the Salvation Army. Cash and checks can be dropped in a red kettle placed in front of some retail locations during the next two weeks.
It's also possible to scan the QR code on the kettle sign to make a cashless donation.
The nonprofit accepts online donations at www.safortwayne.org.
Tax-deductible gifts may also be mailed or dropped off at the local headquarters: The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46805.