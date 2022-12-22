The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is almost $100,000 short of its goal with two days of bell-ringing left, the organization said Thursday.
The campaign had raised $114,576 as of Dec. 19, the organization said in a news release. A matching pledge from Hanning and Bean Enterprises – every dollar donated now is matched dollar-for-dollar – brought that total to $147,452.
Bill Bean and wife Ronda Hanning, partners in the local commercial and industrial management and development firm will match all donations up $125,000, the Salvation Army announced late last week. The offer runs through Dec. 31.
However, the Salvation Army said it is still $92,458 short of its $233,000 goal "to help those in need in our community throughout 2022."
"If that money is not raised," the organization warned, "then essential programs may have to be discontinued, halting much-needed help to those in need."
The nonprofit provides disaster relief, emergency financial assistance, job training and other services to those in need.
Bell-ringing will continue until 3 p.m. Saturday, and the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers for the few final days. Registration is available online at www.registertoring.com.
It is possible to donate with cash or by QR code at kettles outside area stores, by mailing a check to the Salvation Army at 2901 N. Clinton St. or by giving money online at safortwayne.org.