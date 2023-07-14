Sampson Road between Paulding Road and Lincoln Highway will close from 9 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Wednesday during road repair, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Sampson Road section to close Monday through Wednesday
- The Journal Gazette
