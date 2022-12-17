As snow flurries began to swirl outside, Fort Wayne resident Stephanie Abouhalkah and her son Ben Rouse sat at a small table inside the Railroad Historical Society’s New Haven facility using crayons to color in an outline of Santa.
Saturday was 3-year-old Ben’s second year riding the Santa Train.
Ben said he asked Santa for a toy truck, and when asked about his favorite part of the train ride, he grinned and exclaimed, “Green!”
It took less than three hours for tickets to sell out for the 2022 Santa Train hosted by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society.
“It was unbelievable. We set a record this year for how fast they sold out,” said Bill Otter, a member of the Railroad Historical Society’s board of directors. The holiday attraction is in its 20th year and continues to increase in popularity, he added.
The weekend rides began on Nov. 26 and conclude today. In total, about 4,600 people rode the Santa Train this season, Otter said. Many of them are families who have made the 20-minute ride an annual tradition.
“We see families come back seven, eight, nine years,” Otter said. “We’ve watched the kids grow up.”
The money generated by ticket sales to the annual Santa Train goes to pay for the cost to run, store and maintain the historical locomotives, Otter said. The engine used for the Santa Train is a vintage diesel switch engine originally owned by the U.S. Army during World War II.
The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society is dedicated to preserving the history of American railroads, Otter said, adding that the organization relies on volunteers and donations to support its efforts. More information can be found at fortwaynerailroad.org.
As the 11:30 a.m. train slowly departed, Sanai Edmonds gave Santa, seated in the train’s caboose, a hug. It was her family’s first time aboard.
“We heard about it and thought it would be something fun to do with the kids for the holiday season,” said Betsy Edmonds, Sanai’s mom. “We’ve never been on this train before, so this is neat to experience.”