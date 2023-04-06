A crowd gathers downtown Thursday to place blue pinwheels on the lawn outside the Allen County Courthouse as part of an event hosted by Stop Child Abuse and Neglect. Mayor Tom Henry attended the SCAN event and declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
A crowd gathered downtown on Thursday to place blue pinwheels on the lawn outside the Allen County Courthouse to advocate for an end to child abuse. The event was hosted by SCAN (Stop Child Abuse and Neglect) and Fort Wayne mayor Tom Henry attended to declare the month of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Jennifer Barton | For The Journal Gazette
