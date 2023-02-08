A GoFundMe account has been launched to create a scholarship in memory of an assistant high school wrestling coach who died in a January accident.
Lane Burns, 20, of Butler died after stepping on live wires after losing control and crashing his pickup truck Jan. 26, according to DeKalb County police.
The single-vehicle accident occurred in the 2200 block of County Road 61. First responders pronounced Burns dead at the scene.
His truck hit a utility pole, causing it to snap in half and live wires fell across the road. When Burns got out of the truck, police said last month, and began walking he stepped on the wires.
Burns was a two-time All-State Football player, according to a published obituary. He also excelled as an Eastside High School wrestler. He had been a wrestling coach at the school after graduating in 2021.
Funeral services were Feb. 3 in Auburn and the obituary noted that memorials could be given in Burns’ memory to the Eastside High School Athletic Department.
Tina Gerke has started a GoFundMe to get a scholarship fund started in his memory on the family’s behalf. The GoFundMe page says Burns was “loved by countless people” and “poured out so much of himself to the younger kids at school.”
The dollars from the fundraiser will cover the set-up costs of the scholarship, the page says, and any monies over the cost will go to cover expenses incurred by the passing of Burns.
Gerke could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon.