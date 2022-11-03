School closings/delays: Nov. 3 The Journal Gazette Nov 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Foggy conditions have delayed the start of classes at numerous northeast Indiana schools today, including East Allen County Schools. For a complete and updated list, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Defendant admits to slaying, dismemberment Plans made to handle sale of downtown fast-food block The Dish: Car dealership owner bringing Korean barbecue restaurant to Fort Wayne Drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls The Dish: Fort Wayne bartender to compete on Netflix series Stocks Market Data by TradingView