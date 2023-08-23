Fort Wayne Community middle and high schools outdoor practices and games for today have been canceled due to the excessive heat warning.
The warning from the National Weather Service – with high temperatures in the mid-90s and heat index up to 109 – is in effect from 11 a.m. to midnight, causing multiple businesses and organizations to close early or cancel events.
In a news release, Fort Wayne Community Schools said middle and high school practices may continue indoors or outdoors briefly. FWCS advises students to check with coaches to find out if practices will be held today and urges students who are outside to take breaks and drink plenty of water.
Today’s Lunch on the Square has been canceled for the second straight week due to weather. The every-Thursday downtown event – featuring food trucks and music – was canceled Aug. 17 due to the high probability of rain and gusty winds. The last Lunch on the Square for this event season will be held on Thursday next week.
Lunch on the Square has 1,200 to 1,500 attendees each week, said Preston Wallace, the director of marketing for the Downtown Improvement District.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will close early at 1 p.m. today because of the heat. The zoo will open as scheduled at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.
The city has organized four cooling stations for the public:
• Rescue Mission at 404 E Washington Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Salvation Army at 2901 N. Clinton St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory at 1100 S. Calhoun St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Weisser Park Youth Center at 802 Eckart St. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cooling stations are air conditioned and have water available.
Sally Segerson, the founder of Street Reach for the Homeless, voiced her concerns to City Council on Tuesday about the limited operating hours with only one being open after 5 p.m.
“They are closing the cooling centers at the peak time of the day,” Segerson said. “This makes no sense to me.”
She said the cooling systems are not only used by the homeless but also for the elderly and people who do not have air conditioning or fans.
“They are in every single district of this city, and I do not understand why you all are not also expressing that concern for your own citizens, your own communities,” Segerson said.
Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he would be looking into the possibility of extending the operating hours.
Paddock was not able to be reached Wednesday afternoon, and no updates on any potential changes to the cooling station hours were available.