School leaders – led by Purdue University Fort Wayne’s chancellor – once again accounted for most of the top 25 public salaries in Allen County last year.
Ronald Elsenbaumer, PFW’s leader, made more than $400,000, putting him in the No. 1 spot, as he has for the past several years.
But for the first time, he was followed by Purdue Fort Wayne’s head men’s basketball coach, who jumped from No. 6 on the 2021 list to No. 2 after negotiating a new contract. Jon Coffman made more than $244,000 last year, which marks a 12% raise from 2021.
The public-employee compensation figures are from the Indiana Gateway for Governmental Units, a state internet portal providing financial information public agencies are required to file.
Newcomers to the top 25 public salaries list this year include Melanie Carney, who started as Memorial Coliseum’s executive director. Carney, who has the No. 17 ranking for 2022, was hired to replace Randy Brown, who had the No. 16 spot in 2020 – his final of more than 30 years before his retirement.
Kim Barnett-Johnson, who started as Ivy Tech’s chancellor in 2021, was at No. 9 in her full first year. She succeeded Jerrilee Mosier, who had the No. 10 spot in her last full year before her 2020 retirement.
New positions to reach the top 25 for public salaries include Fort Wayne Fire Department Chief Eric Lahey, who reached No. 20 with a salary of more than $177,000, and Bart Shaw, executive director of the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, was No. 22 with a 2022 salary of more than $168,000.
The average salary, which includes private and public jobs, for the Fort Wayne metropolitan area in 2021 was $44,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Indiana Gateway for Governmental Units’ compensation figures include only those salaries funded with taxpayer dollars.
The top 25 Allen County public salaries are as follows:
1. Ronald Elsenbaumer, PFW chancellor, $404,843
2. Jon Coffman, PFW head men’s basketball coach, $244,763
3. Mark Daniel, Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent, $237,270
4. Jerry Lewis, PFW vice chancellor for communications and marketing, $236,581
5. Scott Hinderman, Fort Wayne Airport Authority executive director of airports, $236,261
6. Melissa Gruys, dean of PFW Doermer School of Business, $228,945
7. Carl Drummond, PFW vice chancellor for academic affairs, $211,328
8. Glen Nakata, PFW vice chancellor of financial and administrative affairs, $210,593
9. Kim Barnett-Johnson, Ivy Tech Community College chancellor, $209,912
10. George Guy, Fort Wayne Housing Authority executive director, $207,239
11. Fen-Lei Chang, Indiana University School of Medicine Fort Wayne associate dean, $202,551
12. Marilyn Hissong, East Allen County Schools superintendent, $198,690
13. Park Ginder, SACS superintendent, $190,628
14. Kristina Surface, PFW vice chancellor for enrollment management and the student experience, $188,340
15. Debra Faye Williams-Robbins, FWCS deputy superintendent, $183,244
16. David Cochran, PFW professor of systems engineering and director of Center of Excellence in Systems Engineering, $183,081
17. Melanie Carney, Memorial Coliseum president and CEO, $182,547
18. (tie) Charles Cammack, FWCS chief operations officer, $178,444
18. (tie) Kathy Friend, FWCS chief financial officer, $178,444
20. Eric Lahey, Fort Wayne Fire Department chief, $177,241
21. Ronald Friedman, PFW professor of chemistry and dean of the College of Science, $175,601
22. Bart Shaw, executive director of the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, $168,796
23. David Gladieaux, then-sheriff of Allen County Sheriff’s Department, $168,419
24. William Lebrato, Allen County chief public defender, $167,428
25. MarTeze Hammonds, PFW chief diversity officer, $167,095