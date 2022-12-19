Fort Wayne Community Schools is seeking a site for a new child care and early learning center that will support teens balancing parenthood and high school.
A $1 million grant presented Monday to the FWCS Foundation will help make such a facility a reality, officials announced at a news conference.
“One of the greatest barriers to teen parents completing school is the ability to find and afford high quality child care,” Superintendent Mark Daniel said. “We know that if we can provide this resource, young parents are more likely to stay in school and become employable after graduation. By having their children in this program, they will receive a strong educational foundation prior to starting kindergarten.”
The grant was from the Community Impact Investment Fund, which is administered by the IU Health Foundation to address key social and environmental factors that heavily affect people’s health outcomes, a news release said.
There’s a direct connection between graduating from high school and good health later in life, said Dr. Matthew Sutter, chief medical officer for IU Health Fort Wayne. High school dropouts are more likely to develop diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, he said, even when controlling for other factors such as race and socioeconomic class.
“It’s critically important that we keep our high schoolers in school,” Sutter said. “If we can support them, we not only help them break cycles of poverty, (but) we can (also) help them be healthy.”
It’s difficult to quantify the district’s population of teen parents, but FWCS is planning a facility that will accommodate up to 118 children up to age 5, with a focus on ages 2 and younger, said Mitch Sheppard, director of philanthropy.
“(Students) don’t come to us and say, ‘I’m dropping out because I have a baby.’ They just disappear,” Sheppard said.
The funding covers a three-year period, Sheppard said, noting the goal is to open a center within that time.
The ideal site will have access to public transportation, be in a community of some need and be large enough to accommodate the program, Sheppard said. FWCS is open to renovating an existing space or building new – an option that could cost $15 million, she said, stressing that’s a tentative estimate.
The additional money needed to complete the project will be raised through private fundraising efforts, the release said.
Along with supporting teen parents, the center will serve as a training facility for students interested in careers in child care and early childhood education.
Sheppard acknowledged FWCS can’t achieve this vision alone.
“We are not child care providers. We are not family counselors. We are not necessarily career counselors once you’ve left Fort Wayne Community Schools, and we’re not economic development experts,” Sheppard said. “Fortunately, we know people who are.”
Thus, the center’s founding partners include Brightpoint, Lutheran Social Services and the Early Childhood Alliance.
“We are excited to have been awarded this grant,” said Tom Trent, FWCS Foundation president. “It is a great first step in making this child care center a reality for Fort Wayne Community Schools.”