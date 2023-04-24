Fort Wayne Community Schools is getting a nearly $10 million federal grant to boost mental health services.
“This is huge,” board member Steve Corona said Monday to Regan Fry, project director for the competitive grant. “Why didn’t you bring Champagne?”
The board unanimously approved acceptance of the five-year U.S. Department of Education grant, which will expand mental health capacity in 16 secondary schools that collectively serve about 15,000 students.
“That’s where we lack the most mental health support,” Fry said.
An increase of 60 FWCS mental health providers during the next five years would reduce the ratio of mental health providers for middle and high school students from 1 to 2,933 to 1 to 244, according to the grant award description released by the federal government.
The grant will support FWCS staffers who want to earn their master’s in counseling or therapy, Fry said. She added it would pay for tuition, and it could pay for other expenses such as child care and mileage.
“There’s a lot of perks that are within this that are innovative that haven’t been done before,” Fry said.
FWCS will also use the funding to create a pipeline of future school-based mental health professionals. The district will offer paid internships to Purdue University Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne students who agree to serve in the district’s middle and high schools with priority placement upon graduation, according to the award description.
Fry said FWCS has memorandums of understanding with both universities.
“They’re already on board to do this,” she added.
FWCS supported teens wanting to attend last week’s free mental health conference that was coordinated by the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council. Students frequently ask for additional mental health services in school and in the community, a district spokeswoman has said, and students are particularly concerned about mental health issues after the coronavirus pandemic.
Board members, including Corona, described student demand for mental health services. He recently met with 25 Latino students at North Side High School, he said, and two broke down about the struggles they face.
“I’ve got to believe that that is multiplied many times over in all of our buildings,” Corona said. “To receive this type of money to support that service for students is just gigantic.”
Board member Jennifer Matthias agreed.
“If we can at all help our students where they’re at most of their day – know that there’s someone for them – I think that’s wonderful,” she said.