NEW HAVEN – An East Allen County school will gain classroom space with a renovation project for which bids were awarded Tuesday.
The district will finance the work at Prince Chapman Academy and Paul Harding Junior High School with a $6.1 million general obligation bond the board previously approved.
Prince Chapman, which enrolled about 800 students this academic year, is slated for cafeteria and choir room renovations. Locker rooms will be replaced with five classrooms for small group instruction at the school, Chief Financial Officer Pat McCann said. The school serves grades three through six.
The work at nearby Harding involves two restroom renovations.
The board awarded bids to Michael Kinder & Sons, Rosema, Current Mechanical Inc. and Service Electric for a total cost of $2.4 million.
More projects are anticipated for board consideration next month, McCann said.
General obligation bonds are a common tool school districts use to pay for projects outside the operations fund.
The district is using two – each for slightly more than $6.1 million – to finance improvements requested by building administrators. One bond is supporting upgrades at multiple facilities, including Prince Chapman and Harding, and the other is dedicated to work at Leo Junior-Senior High School.
In other business, the board discussed two items affecting EACS property in Leo-Cedarville.
The town plans to widen Amstutz Road and add a pedestrian trail in front of Leo Junior-Senior High. Turn lanes, street lighting and high visibility mid-block crosswalks at crossings near the school are also planned.
"It will provide a very nice place for our students to walk because it is very dark in that area," Superintendent Marilyn Hissong said.
The municipality is offering EACS an easement acquisition of $92,310. The money would support items including relocation of the school's sign, McCann said.
Leo-Cedarville drafted a memorandum of understanding that would allow the district to move the south entrance drive from Amstutz Road to the school should the need arise later.
Ron Turpin, board secretary, expressed concerns about the project's effect on the campus' tennis courts.
"There's not a lot of room between the road and that tennis court," he said.
Spectators would be allowed to place chairs on the trail, Hissong said.
Tim Hines, board president, suggested filling the slim gap between the tennis courts and trail with stone to save on mowing expenses. An administrator suggested asking the town to pave that area instead.
"We've tried to cover all of our bases," Hissong said. "We're trying to be good stewards and also work with the town."
Members had little to say about a temporary right of way proposed near Leo Elementary School during construction of the Cedar Creek Trail. This would give contractors enough room to complete the project.
The board's next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. June 6 in the Administration Building board room, 1240 Indiana 930 East, New Haven.