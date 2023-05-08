Fort Wayne Community Schools plans to enhance safety districtwide with $3 million in security projects – including reinforcing windows with a film that makes glass harder to penetrate.
The proposed capital improvements would be funded by a general obligation bond, not through the safety and well-being referendum FWCS is considering for the November ballot.
“We need to get started,” Superintendent Mark Daniel said after the board meeting Monday.
General obligation bonds are a common tool districts use to pay for projects outside the operations fund.
The first of two public hearings about the proposed bond generated no public comment Monday.
Along with the safety features, the bond would support $6 million in accessibility upgrades at 11 schools without exceeding the district’s longtime goal of maintaining an annual debt service rate of 30.28 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Under the proposed timeline, projects would begin next spring with completion in fall 2025.
The 3M security film would be installed on select windows, Daniel said. He explained it would deter intruders and gain time for students and staff to initiate emergency response protocols.
Other proposed safety enhancements include equipment alerting schools to open doors and upgrades to the antiquated technology buildings use when buzzing people inside, resulting in better video quality of visitors, Daniel said.
“Those are things we just need to move on,” he said, adding FWCS can start on them immediately through a general obligation bond rather than wait for a successful ballot measure.
The school board must decide by June 12 whether to proceed with the proposed referendum to generate additional funding for initiatives and equipment related to safety and well-being.
A successful referendum would allow the district to collect additional property tax dollars over eight years. Daniel said Monday that officials are continuing to refine plans for the referendum, but he has said FWCS anticipates the estimated annual cost for property taxpayers would be $76 based on the district’s average homestead property value of $167,325.
Most of the tax dollars from the referendum would support personnel, including 85 additional positions.
The security upgrades proposed Monday aren’t tied to additional staffing, Daniel said.
The accessibility improvements proposed under the general obligation bond involve replacing platform lifts that have capacity for 750 pounds with more robust lifts that have capacity for 1,400 pounds. The affected buildings would be Young Early Childhood Center; Adams, Harrison Hill, St. Joseph Central and Weisser Park Elementary Schools; Jefferson, Kekionga, Lane, Northwood and Portage Middle Schools; and the Center for Academic Success at Nebraska.
The proposed lifts cost about half of a “full-blown” elevator, Facilities Director Darren Hess said, and they should have a lifespan of at least 20 to 25 years.
The next public hearing on the general obligation bond is 6 p.m. May 22 during the school board’s meeting in the Grile Administrative Center, 1200 S. Clinton St. Action on the final bond resolution and an additional appropriation resolution is expected in July.