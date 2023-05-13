A new education model at Fort Wayne Community Schools has the potential to do more than equip students with skills employers want.
Possible long-term benefits of 3DE include keeping talented individuals in the region, said Pat Morello of Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.
“The big problem facing everyone in business today is making sure that we have enough people to meet the growth plans of our businesses,” he told attendees during a 3DE conference this week. “This is tricky because everyone is trying to hire the same talented individuals, and we are seeing a major brain drain in our regional economy.”
Jody Fosnough of Fort Financial Credit Union said becoming a 3DE partner made sense.
“To me, it was just – a light bulb went on,” Fosnough said during the Wednesday event. “Our organization is all about the community. We hire in the community, our customer base is in the community, and this is all about building our talent in the community.”
Students learn about the careers available in Allen County as they tackle case challenges. Multiple workplaces, including Fort Wayne Metals, welcomed the teens to their facilities.
Snider freshman Brooklynn Green said she learned a lot about Franklin Electric, which provided her school’s first case challenge.
“When we went there and we had our case study, that just opened my eyes to so much more about these individual businesses,” Green said.
Fort Wayne Metals attracted two job applicants – a married couple – after their daughter toured its facilities for 3DE, said Evan Wood, vice president of people and strategy. He noted the wife applied after her husband got hired.
Students in 3DE might also generate ideas businesses want to implement, Wood said, adding that happened at Fort Wayne Metals.
“The winning presentation was better than we expect from our employees,” he said.
Ed DeWitt, a Franklin Electric employee, said students offer another perspective.
“There is a clear benefit to the participating companies as well, since we get unfiltered ideas that may cause us to look at a problem differently than we have ever done before,” he said.
Parkview Health has made a long-term commitment to support Fort Wayne Community Schools and Junior Achievement 3DE at all five high schools, said Heather Schoegler, Parkview’s director of strategic educational partnerships.
“This model is developing the very skills we’re looking for from our future co-workers,” she said by email. “In just the first year, these freshmen have demonstrated their remarkable abilities, and we look forward to seeing what they will accomplish as students and in their careers.”