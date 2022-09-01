A Fort Wayne university announced Thursday it will expand its K-12 camp offerings and start new year-round after-school programs with a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.
Indiana Tech isn’t the only area institution benefiting from Lilly’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative. Awards include $862,346 to the University of Saint Francis and $845,557 to Trine University in Angola. Purdue University received $733,173, and officials said the Fort Wayne campus’ share is about $150,000.
The private philanthropic foundation launched the initiative last year to help Indiana colleges and universities, both public and private, create or enhance high-quality, on-campus programs for ages 5 to 18. Goals listed on its website include increasing the number of students who attend Indiana colleges and obtain postsecondary degrees and credentials.
Indiana’s college-going rate has dropped from 65% in 2015 to 53% in 2020, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education has reported.
Indiana Tech’s grant will support a high school STEM camp, an after-school robotics program and Girls Who Code, a new yearlong after-school program to help close the gender gap in the technology workforce, a university news release said. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
“Indiana Tech has long provided quality summer camp programs for youth interested in STEM fields,” university President Karl Einolf said in a statement. “This new grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. will allow our university (to) take these offerings to a new level.”
At Saint Francis, the grant will help launch the Discovery Academy, a series of discipline-focused camps fostering students’ academic interests, a news release said.
At Purdue Fort Wayne, the money will support summer camp activities over the next three years, said Ron Friedman, dean of the College of Science. He noted the four camps will be led by the colleges of Science and of Engineering, Technology and Computer Science.