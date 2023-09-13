Nearly 90 organizations statewide, including 13 in northeast Indiana, collectively received more than $31 million in grants to support the learning and development of infants and toddlers, Early Learning Indiana announced today.
The regional awards totaled about $5.3 million. Fort Wayne Community Schools and Whitley County Consolidated Schools were among the five area recipients that received $500,000, the maximum amount the Early Years Initiative provided, a news release said.
Lilly Endowment Inc. supports the competitive grant program. The release said the awarded projects and programs are designed to help families support the cognitive, social-emotional and physical well-being of infants and toddlers.
Grant applicants care deeply about ensuring their community's youngest residents develop the foundational knowledge and skills that support their future learning, said Maureen Weber, Early Learning Indiana president and CEO.
"We only have a few short years to set our youngest Hoosiers on a path to thrive in life, and the work of these organizations across the state will enable us to make the most of these years while deepening our understanding about which efforts are most effective," she said in a statement.