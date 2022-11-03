Seven area marching bands will travel to Indianapolis on Saturday for the Indiana State School Music Association Marching Band finals.
The seven schools are among 40 total finalists across Indiana who will compete at Lucas Oil Stadium during the day-long event.
Carroll’s Charger Pride and Homestead’s Spartan Alliance will compete in Class A, the largest school classification, and North Side’s Marching Legends are in Class B. Concordia Lutheran’s Marching Cadets and Angola’s Marching Hornets are in Class C, and the Spirit of Woodlan and Adams Central’s Squadron of Sound are in Class D.
Six of the seven bands are returning to the state’s highest competition, with Adams Central as the lone newcomer. The Squadron have made the finals four times, with the most recent berth coming in 2016.
Adams Central’s run to the state finals is particularly improbable this year as new director Cory Kelley only started on the job in late July – a week after band camp started. He completely changed the band’s music, design and drill to the current show, titled “Everest.”
Kelley, who came to Adams Central from Norwell, said his band wasn’t projected to do well this season and didn’t place highly in its first few competitions. The Squadron began to hit its stride at regionals.
“Then I think they just started to believe in themselves, get more comfortable with the music and the show,” he said. “Then they just took off from there. We had a great performance at semistate to get us in.”
He praised his students’ resilience and called it a “miraculous season.”
“Our hope is just that we continue to climb,” Kelley said, “and see how high these mountains can go.”
Angola is the first area band scheduled Saturday; the Hornets will perform “The Purple Thread” at 10:30 a.m.
Concordia Lutheran will follow shortly after at 11:15 a.m. with “Come Thou Fount.” The Marching Cadets won their last championship in 2013.
North Side, the area’s lone Class B competitor, will present “Phases” at 1:20 p.m.
Woodlan, a 19-time state finalist that last took home a title in 2004, will perform at 5:40 p.m., followed an hour later by Adams Central at 6:40 p.m.
The last area band to march onto the field will be perennial contender Homestead at 10 p.m. with “Wild as the Wind.” The Spartan Alliance has made the last 34 state finals, but the six-time champs have taken home the state’s top honors only once in the last decade and had their lowest finish since 1989 last year when they placed sixth.
Carroll, which placed one spot below Homestead last year, is back in the finals for the eighth time in the last nine competitions and will perform “Verses” at 8:15 p.m.
Doug Hassell, director of Charger Pride, said the show is “pretty special” and is loosely based around ideas from the 1989 award-winning film “Dead Poets Society.”
In particular, the name comes from a scene where Robin Williams’ character, John Keating, reads from a poem from Walt Whitman and challenges his students to think about what they will contribute to those around them.
The poem, titled “O Me! O Life!” ends with the line, “That the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse.” The question Keating then asks is, “What will your verse be?”
“Their verse is kind of a metaphor for how they live their life,” Hassell said. “We try to say, ‘How are you doing this? How are you making your world better because you’re a part of it?’ ”
This school year is the first time this senior class, which started high school in the fall of 2019, has had a “normal” year of high school, Hassell said. While the band overall is young, with a large influx of new members, the small senior class has navigated the last few pandemic-altered years and has “led tremendously” throughout the season.
The Carroll band, which will hold a send-off performance at the school tonight, has embraced every day of practice, Hassell said, and in doing so has embraced another famous line from the film: the Latin phrase “carpe diem,” or “seize the day.”
“Just be where your feet are,” Hassell said of his students’ mindset. “Don’t think about the past; don’t think about the present; just think about where your feet are, and focus on doing the best you can.”