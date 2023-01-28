James Dubea’s life has been filled with the sorts of adventures some kids dream about.
The Illinois native has been a roustabout on a Brazilian oil rig; a circus worker who fed the animals; a U.S. Marine; and a ride operator with a carnival.
“I loved the travel,” he said. “It was work that I enjoyed.”
Dubea, who lives in Auburn, eventually settled down, got married, became a father and worked for years in an Illinois pet food factory to support his family. His colorful past has all but faded into memory.
These days, an experience of a different sort makes the 71-year-old widower puff out his chest with pride. Dubea spent a year and a half brushing up on math and English in preparation for taking the tests required to earn a high school equivalency diploma. To his delight, Dubea recently passed.
“I have the street smarts, but I didn’t have the book smarts,” Dubea said. “Now I have the book smarts.”
A rough start
Steve Townsend, a former middle- and high-school administrator working in Fort Wayne, lavished praise on his former student. “His attendance was exceptional,” Townsend said. “His work ethic was exceptional.”
That wasn’t always the case.
Dubea’s third-grade teacher gave the lefty an F because he wouldn’t write with his right hand. He was held back a grade twice as he struggled to meet expectations. Looking back on those days, Dubea said the teachers didn’t understand how smart he really was.
That lousy start soured him on formal education. And after his mother divorced twice, she needed Dubea, her oldest son, to get a job to help support his three siblings.
When he was a junior in high school, Dubea was expelled for violating the strict dress code by growing a mustache.
“I didn’t care for rules at the time. I was hoping to get kicked out of school,” he said last week during a phone interview.
Dubea enlisted in the Marines but was given a medical discharge after only 45 days because he contracted spinal meningitis. That was followed by various manual labor jobs, the kind you can get without graduating from high school.
Dubea had another handicap when it came to job hunting – he can’t drive. When he tried sitting behind a steering wheel of a moving car, the approaching pavement hypnotized him.
But he and Diana, his wife of almost 29 years, did their best to make a comfortable life for their two daughters. Diana died in May 2018. Dubea, who was heartbroken, promised himself he would earn a high school diploma. That became his goal, his reason for living.
Dubea’s grief pushed him to move in with his sister, Cindy Windbourne, who was also widowed and living in Fort Wayne.
They’ve since moved to Auburn, where Dubea saw a flyer for the Impact Institute. The Kendallville-based organization offers adult education classes in six northeast Indiana counties. Townsend is one of the instructors.
Many of Townsend’s students these days are in their 20s, 30s, 40s – even 50s. It’s unusual for someone in his 70s to pursue a high school equivalency diploma, he said.
Struggling with fractions
Another aspect of Dubea’s experience that made him stand out was the time he spent in the program. Many students reach their goal after two or three months of attending classes three days a week, three to four hours a day.
It took Dubea about 18 months to acquire the skills he needed to pass the required five separate math and English tests and write an essay on a topic assigned when students enter the room on test day.
Dubea struggled with fractions, Townsend said, adding that most students do. Additional math subjects touched on in the tests include geometry, algebra, statistics and probability.
But Dubea and Townsend persevered. Lessons included identifying and capitalizing proper nouns, matching subject and verb tenses; and deciding when to use a colon rather than a semicolon. They also prepped for the essay portion of the test.
“We worked on using words that he could spell, and we worked on punctuation,” Townsend said, adding he advised Dubea to stay away from punctuation he didn’t understand.
Setting a new goal
The day Dubea’s test results arrived, he almost cried. He had promised teachers he would wear a suit and tie to school if he passed.
So when he showed up formally dressed, they instantly knew what his clothing signified.
Townsend remembers that day well.
“It was emotional when I saw that he had passed,” Townsend said. “He was a joy.”
Dubea has already settled on his next goal. He wants to earn a college degree by the time he turns 80. Music, art and sign language are among the subjects he’d like to study.
“I’m hoping Ivy Tech,” he said when asked where he wants to attend. “I hear it’s a good school.”