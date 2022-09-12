A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who makes students feel seen has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.
Amy Collins
School: Towles Intermediate School
Grade teaching: First through third grade elementary teacher
Education: Bachelor’s degree from IPFW
Years teaching: 18 years
City born and current hometown: Fort Wayne
Family: I am married and have two children.
Book you’d recommend: I don’t have a lot of time to read my own books. I do, however, spend a lot of my time reading to my classroom children and my own personal children. Some of our favorites are “The Day the Crayons Quit,” the Piggie and Elephant series and Eric Carle books.
Favorite teachers: I had many teachers that were great. I would say Mr. Braun and Mrs. Sassmannshausen. They were both very influential in my life. I also would say Mrs. Wolfer. She wasn’t my teacher, but one of my mentors as I learned to become a teacher.
Favorite teaching memory: There are so many! My best memories would be when a child realizes that they can read. I love seeing the light shine in them. Also, when my students remember something we learned the previous year and they can’t wait to do that special activity again. It makes all the planning worth it!
Hobbies: Working in my yard, shopping, hanging out with my family.
Interesting fact about yourself: I didn’t like school when I was growing up. I always felt unsure of myself. It is one of the main reasons I wanted to be a teacher. I wanted to make sure that the kids that walked in my room knew that they mattered and that I believed in them.
What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? I tell my students that who they are as a person says a lot about who they will be in the future. Yes, academics are important, but so is character. When you have self-respect and respect towards other people, you can accomplish anything. I love where I work because we often have our “old” kids return. It is gratifying to talk to a student who is getting ready to go to college and know that you played a little part in their life.
Recommended in April by: Molly Tritch, who jointly nominated Collins and a teacher previously featured.
Reason for recommendation: “Shout out to all of the Towles Intermediate teachers, but specifically Mrs. Collins and Mrs. Hansen. These two teachers work together to make learning fun for all of their students. They see what is happening in the classroom and modify it for every child. They build the students up and make them feel seen. My daughter’s education and emotional intelligence is enriched by these women. They teach them about the world outside the classroom and how their students can make a difference. Their classroom is a true Montessori community, and I am so grateful that my daughter gets to learn and grow from them.”
Contests
• Indiana K-12 students have until Sunday to submit an entry for the 2022 “I Voted” sticker design competition. Visit www.in.gov/sos for information.
• The third annual Bill of Rights art/essay contest sponsored by the U.S. Courts is accepting entries. Students in grades five through 12 may respond to prompts pertaining to the Bill of Rights. Students can win up to $500, and teachers can win prizes, too. The deadline is Oct. 30. Visit https://judiciallearningcenter.org for information.
Grant
• The Indiana Department of Education and The Mind Trust have partnered to launch Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their children. The initiative seeks to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit www.indianalearns.org for information.
Ivy Tech
• Healthy Essence, the student-run massage clinic at Ivy Tech Community College’s Fort Wayne campus, is open to the public this semester through Dec. 3. Students from the therapeutic massage program will provide hour-long full-body relaxation massages. Massages are $30 for the community and $25 for Ivy Tech employees and students, military personnel and those 55 and older. The clinic accepts payment in cash and credit card. Tips are not accepted, but clients can donate to a charity chosen by the students. Call 260-480-2094 for an appointment. Clients are permitted to schedule two massages per month. Visit www.ivytech.edu/fortwayne/massageclinic for hours.
PFW
• Purdue University Fort Wayne is offering two programs for young pianists: the Gene Marcus Piano Competition, for pianists ages 18 and younger living within 100 miles of Fort Wayne, and the Gene Marcus Piano Camp and Festival, for intermediate to advanced pianists coming from anywhere who are in grades seven through 12. The application deadline for the competition is Jan. 5. The camp runs from June 11 to June 16. Visit www.pfw.edu/visual-performing-arts/community-arts-academy for information.
Saint Francis
Clifford F. Buttram Jr.• is now the division director of the Keith Busse School of Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership at the University of Saint Francis. He also serves as assistant professor of management, graduate business instructor coordinator and MBA program director.
Lori Caudill• is now the director of simulation at Saint Francis and also serves as assistant professor of nursing.
Miles Fulwider• is now the associate division director for creative arts at Saint Francis. He also serves as associate professor of music technology and music technology, digital media management and dance programs director.
Gwen Hefty• is now the university’s director of institutional research. She previously served as interim director.
• The university promoted Heather Jeffries• to division director of psychological and social sciences from interim director. Jeffries is also an assistant professor and program director of criminal justice and criminology.
Sponsorship
• Forty middle and high school students involved with the Young Scholars Academy will visit the University of Notre Dame on Sept. 24 with financial support from State Bank of Fort Wayne. The sponsorship will also pay for 10 parents to attend. The academy is a partnership between Canterbury High School and Purdue University Fort Wayne and focuses on college planning.
Trine
• Trine University’s Trine Center for Technical Training and the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District have entered into an agreement that will let Garrett High School students earn advanced industry training through the center.
