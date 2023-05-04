A multimillion-dollar educational space for such trades as welding and plumbing will soon be accessible to Southwest Allen County Schools students.
"We think it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity it took five years to create," Superintendent Park Ginder told the board Wednesday.
The board unanimously approved an agreement that makes half-day programming available to SACS students at the plumbers and steamfitters union's Ludwig Road facility. It takes effect July 1.
SACS plans to split the $110,000 annual cost with Northwest Allen County Schools, meaning each district would pay $55,000. The districts would also share the costs of materials, licenses, certifications and other supplies.
The NACS board is expected to consider the agreement Monday.
"We would open an opportunity for our kids on the west Allen (County) end of things to go to Local 166, receive training that will lead toward certifications in manufacturing maintenance," Ginder said.
The arrangement was inspired by a Homestead High School graduate's experience with welding and HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning – at the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy, Ginder said.
"We wanted to expand this program," he said, adding the Ludwig Road facility is fantastic. "It's a multimillion dollar learning space designed just for welding, HVAC and plumbing."
The agreement indicates Local 166 will provide instruction to students by trained, licensed personnel on topics including safe work habits, basic plumbing, basic electricity and introduction to HVAC and refrigeration.
High school juniors who complete the program quickly enough could intern with companies their senior year for pay, Ginder said.
"We should be able to see, in two years, our students working half days while working on further certification," he said.