Allen County’s four school districts are each set to get money through the settlement of a nationwide lawsuit against electronic cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc.
Fort Wayne Community, East Allen County, Northwest Allen County and Southwest Allen County schools were among entities nationwide that accused Juul of designing and marketing its products to appeal to youth.
The districts authorized law firm Wagstaff & Cartmell LLP to initiate the litigation. Officials had said there was no financial or legal risk to the districts for participating, but schools could receive compensation if the lawsuit was successful.
Juul faced more than 8,000 lawsuits brought by individuals and families of product users, school districts, city governments and Native American tribes. Settlements in December resolved most of those cases, which had been consolidated in a California federal court pending several bellwether trials.
Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Each Allen County district has approved the settlement, with most approvals happening during school board meetings this week and last.
Assuming approval by a federal court in California, districts would receive their first payment as early as late September with the remainder distributed over time, local superintendents said at board meetings this month.
They noted the agreement doesn’t restrict the use of the funds.
SACS Superintendent Park Ginder last week said he would like to distribute the dollars to the district’s schools on a per-student basis. The money could support student programming, such as speakers.
“Things that schools don’t really have money for,” Ginder said.
