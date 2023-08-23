School districts nationwide are adjusting federal coronavirus relief spending plans as the 2024 deadline to use the nearly $200 billion looms, according to a report released Wednesday.
The AASA, The School Superintendents Association, found increased costs and inflation were the most common reasons behind the changes when it surveyed 650 superintendents in June about American Rescue Plan spending.
Locally, rising costs haven't prompted changes for Northwest Allen County Schools. Its three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding – also known as ESSER – totaled nearly $5.1 million. The state's dashboard that tracks reimbursements showed NACS had 33% remaining as of Aug. 7.
"We have all been impacted with inflation and rising costs, but we are continuing to use ESSER funds as originally planned," Chief Financial Officer Brandon Basham said by email. "The current funding from ESSER has been focused on student support through staffing needs."
East Allen County Schools' situation is similar. The state's spending dashboard showed about half of its $35.8 million allocation remained as of early August.
"Our plans haven't changed much," spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said by email. "Our remaining ESSER funds are being used to improve air quality in our buildings, and to support our students with the additional staff, technology, and instructional/whole child supports to ensure all EACS students are set up for success."
Statewide, the Indiana Department of Education had processed $1.8 billion in reimbursements as of Aug. 7. Hoosier schools collectively received nearly $2.9 billion in allocations.
Those totals reflect ESSER allocations and the federal Governor's Emergency Education Relief funding, or GEER. ESSER dollars were proportionally allocated to districts based on the federal Title I formula. GEER grants were competitive; recipients included Fort Wayne Community Schools and EACS.
Hoosier districts have budgeted about 44% of the federal dollars for instruction, about 23% for facilities, 18% for support services, nearly 10% for operations and 4% for other needs, the dashboard shows.
In the nationwide survey, superintendents identified investments in whole child supports, services and programs as their top long-term investment. That was followed by school renovations and engaging high school students.
Increasing instructional time and investing in high-quality curriculum materials were tied as the top short-term priority. Adding specialist staff and investing in teacher planning and professional development also ranked high.
The superintendents association reasoned the interest in curriculum outpaced wanting to add staff because the federal dollars expire Sept. 30, 2024.
"District leaders understand they cannot sustain the investments of additional staff for more than another school year and are beginning to shift their focus away from funding people and towards investing in more hardware and software as well as professional development, which can be used beyond the expiration of ARP funding," the report said.
Nearly 90% of superintendents surveyed prioritized funding sustainability or strongly considered it when determining expenditures, the association found.
Patrick McCann, the chief financial officer at EACS, briefly noted the funding program's impending end during his annual budget presentation Tuesday.
"Some of the expenses have been absorbed by the education fund," McCann said, referring to the budget component that supports teachers and classroom assistants.
The superintendents association hopes its report demonstrates the importance of the federal COVID-19 relief dollars, Executive Director David Schuler said.
"Superintendents know best how to maximize the academic impact of the funding and are spending these resources wisely," he said in a statement. "However, there will be serious repercussions for students when these funds run out, which is why proposals to slash funding for the 2024-25 school year are simply unacceptable and risk deeply undermining the progress students are making academically."