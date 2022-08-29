The composition of most Allen County school boards will change with the November election because incumbents in three districts won't be on the ballot.
Only the Fort Wayne Community Schools board might look the same when new terms begin in January. Of the four incumbents seeking to retain their seats, one faces a challenger.
Candidate filings for the 12 non-partisan positions were due Friday. Here's a look at the lineup, by district:
EACS
Tim Hines is the only East Allen County Schools board incumbent seeking reelection. Unlike four years ago, the board vice president faces competition for the District 1R seat: George Nicklow.
Three candidates are vying to succeed Paulette Nellems in the District 3E post: Darnell Hicks, Lee Wilson Jr. and Pamela Dukes.
Nellems, a Democrat, has her eyes on another elected office in November – the Allen County Council District 1 seat. She will face Republican Josh Hale.
Beth Wood is uncontested for District 2E, a seat currently held by Gayle Etzler. Etzler was appointed to the board in January 2017 to finish her husband's term when he resigned for health reasons. She retained her seat in the 2018 election and said at that time she didn't plan to seek additional terms.
FWCS
Voters in FWCS' District 1 will determine whether the seven-member board needs a change. Incumbent Julie Hollingsworth, who ran unopposed in 2018, will face Jeannette Jaquish.
At-large members Anne Duff and Maria Norman are unopposed, as is Rohli Booker of District 4. This will be Booker's first election since her appointment to complete the term previously held by Jordan Lebamoff, who died in March 2020.
NACS
Voters who vowed last year to oust the Northwest Allen County Schools incumbents who supported COVID-19 policies – most notably mask mandates – now have the chance to make that happen.
Seven people are seeking two at-large seats currently held by Liz Hathaway and longtime member Ron Felger, who recently announced he wouldn't file for reelection. Along with Hathaway, those wanting an at-large seat are Christine Gilsinger, Darren Vogt, Eric Ellingson, Jessica Hopkins, Michael Schone and Rick Norton.
In District 3, incumbent Kristi Schlatter will face Benjamin MacDonald.
SACS
This marks the first election year in which the number of township-specific seats on the Southwest Allen County Schools board drops from four to two. The five-member board made that change in February 2020.
The large disparity between the district's township populations contributed to the decision to have three at-large seats and only one seat from each township, officials said two years ago. At that time, 91% of SACS residents lived in Aboite Township, and 9% lived in Lafayette Township.
That means the two residence district seats up for election – those held by Doug Copley and Jennifer Couch – will become at-large seats while the other seats will remain the same.
Couch, who represents Lafayette Township, isn't seeking another term, leaving room for at least one new board member.
Copley – whom the board appointed in December to serve the remainder of Tom Rhoades' term – will join Amanda Tokos, Dawn Fritts, Kim Moppert and Stephanie Veit on the ballot.
All voters within SACS can vote for all five board seats, an element that won't change with the shift to more at-large members.