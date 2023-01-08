Most northeast Indiana districts outpaced the statewide graduation rate, with Northwest Allen County Schools ranking among the region’s top five, according to new statistics from the Indiana Department of Education.

The four school systems that fell below the state’s 2022 graduation rate were within 4 percentage points of that 86.6% benchmark, which held relatively steady from the previous year’s 86.7% rate. East Allen University led Allen County’s public schools with a graduation rate higher than 97%.

Fort Wayne’s three private schools’ graduation rates also exceeded the state’s average – by more than 10 percentage points.

Katie Jenner, the Indiana secretary of education, described high school graduation as an important milestone as students transition to their next step.

“As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured,” Jenner said in a statement upon the data’s Dec. 30 release.

Examples include increasing high school students’ access to postsecondary credentials and work-based learning opportunities allowing for additional skill development, Jenner said. She added high schools must also have the flexibility to focus on strategic, rigorous coursework that is purposeful for each student.

That’s been the approach of Fort Wayne Community Schools because the district knows students need more than book learning to be successful in life, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

FWCS – which offers a Career Academy and specialized programs at each high school – expanded its offerings this academic year to include Amp Lab at Electric Works, an innovative entrepreneurship program, and 3DE, an education model that launched in 2022 at Snider and North Side in partnership with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana. 3DE restructures how the curriculum is taught to focus on real-world scenarios.

FWCS – the state’s largest district with about 28,600 students – saw 88.9% of students in the Class of 2022 graduate compared to 88.6% in 2021.

“The good news is we’re still above the state average,” Stockman said, describing the achievement as a source of pride given FWCS is an urban district with a diverse student population.

Minority students constitute 63% of the district’s enrollment, and two-thirds of the population are eligible for free/reduced-priced meals, according to state data.

Snider had the highest graduation rate of the district’s five high schools and one of the top rates among Indiana’s large city schools – 95.8%.

Rates for Northrop, North Side and South Side – which are also described by the state as large city schools – were within about 1 percentage point of the statewide rate, although they didn’t surpass it.

Wayne, which is characterized as a large suburban school, had a 90.4% graduation rate.

Pandemic’s effects

Although schools have largely resumed typical, pre-pandemic operations, officials noted the public health emergency’s effect on students when discussing graduation rates. Last spring’s high school graduates were sophomores when schools shut down in spring 2020.

“That obviously still had some effect on students and what they were able to accomplish,” Stockman said.

Without elaborating, the state education department said in a news release that the statewide graduation rate held steady as many students continued to recover from the academic effects of pandemic-related learning disruptions.

At FWCS, the pandemic led to the fall 2021 launch of Fort Wayne Virtual Academy, an online-only K-12 program. Its first graduating class saw 20 of 25 students earn diplomas, or 80%.

Some students told the district the virtual school prevented them from dropping out, Stockman said.

Southwest Allen County Schools launched a similar online option during the pandemic, although planning for eSACS Virtual School preceded the public health emergency. It was designed for nontraditional learners who are self-disciplined and motivated to succeed independently, Superintendent Park Ginder said.

It graduated nine of 17 students last spring, or 52.9%. Ginder said the district will use graduation rates and other eSACS student data to improve the experience and to enhance the resources and supports available for all students to succeed.

“Quality education has been our goal since starting eSACS in 2020 as an alternative path to a high school education for students who, for whatever reason, feel it is a better fit than a traditional classroom experience,” Ginder said in a statement. “Yet, online learning is not for everyone.”

The graduation rate for Homestead, SACS’ sole traditional high school, was 94.7%.

Beating the average

East Allen University of East Allen County Schools boasted the highest rate among the county’s 12 traditional public high schools – 97.4%. Two other EACS schools – Leo and Woodlan – exceeded the statewide rate while Heritage and New Haven lagged at 83% and 82.1%, respectively.

Deborah Watson, assistant superintendent of secondary education, said the 10,000-student school system is pleased with its graduation rates, which increased at Leo and Heritage. The district rate remained relatively unchanged, at 88.2% compared to 88.7% the previous year.

“We are always striving to improve the rates each year,” Watson said. “We are excited for the schools that had growth.”

Northwest Allen County Schools, which has only one high school, had the fifth highest rate among about two dozen districts in northeast Indiana – 94.8%. The district said it is proud of students’ successes and accomplishments in and out of the classroom.

“We are seeing 95% of our students ready for the three Es: enrollment in college or a trade, enlistment in the military and employment,” NACS said in a statement. “We believe this prepares the next generation for the needs of our community’s future. Graduation is a great place to start. To NACS, becoming positive, healthy contributors to the community also emphasizes long-term achievement in life.”

Rates for Fort Wayne’s private schools – Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Blackhawk Christian and Concordia Lutheran – ranged from 97.3% to 98.8%.

3 new requirements

This year’s high school seniors are the first who must meet the three Graduation Pathways requirements. Along with earning credits for a diploma, students must learn and demonstrate employability skills, such as through a service-based learning experience.

Students also must complete at least one postsecondary-ready competency, such as by earning dual credits or certain ACT or SAT scores.

This lets students individualize their graduation requirements to align to their postsecondary goal, according to the education department.

“No longer must all students fit into the same academic mold,” the pathways website states, “but rather, they can choose the high school options that best meet their postsecondary needs and aspirations.”

It will be interesting to see how the new requirements will affect graduation rates, said Stockman, the FWCS spokeswoman.

“We’re focused on making sure this year’s cohort is successful and will graduate,” she said, noting today’s seniors were freshmen when COVID-19 forced school closures.

asloboda@jg.net

Northeast Indiana high school graduation rates

The Indiana Department of Education recently released the 2022 high school graduation rates. The statewide rate was 86.6%.

The agency issued this note about comparisons to the 2020 rate: Graduation rates in 2020 reflect the State Board of Education’s waiver of the graduation qualifying exam requirement for the 2020 cohort, which could not be administered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to this waiver, caution should be exercised when comparing 2019 and 2021 rates to rates in 2020.

County District School 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018
Adams Adams Central Community Schools Adams Central High School 100 94.6 100 99.0 95.3
Adams North Adams Community Schools Bellmont Senior High School 91.0 96.2 94.1 92.5 95.8
Adams South Adams Schools South Adams High School 86.5 89.1 92.1 86.3 91.6
Allen Southwest Allen County Schools Homestead High School 94.7 93.9 96.3 94.6 96.0
Allen Southwest Allen County Schools eSACS Virtual School 52.9
Allen Northwest Allen County Schools Carroll High School 94.8 95.7 97.9 96.1 96.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools North Side High School 85.5 86.3 88.3 83.6 75.8
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Snider High School 95.8 94.6 95.5 91.7 92.4
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools South Side High School 86.0 81.7 88.9 80.0 81.0
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Wayne High School 90.4 90.5 95.7 93.8 90.0
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Northrop High School 86.3 88.4 92.6 80.9 91.3
Allen Fort Wayne Community Schools Fort Wayne Virtual Academy 80.0
Allen East Allen County Schools Leo Junior-Senior High School 93.5 92.7 92.2 94.1 92.7
Allen East Allen County Schools Heritage Junior-Senior High School 83.0 81.9 86.2 89.7 92.3
Allen East Allen County Schools Woodlan Junior-Senior High School 89.1 89.3 89.4 91.8 91.0
Allen East Allen County Schools New Haven Junior-Senior High School 82.1 85.6 89.5 84.3 78.7
Allen East Allen County Schools East Allen University 97.4 100 96.9 100 97.0
Allen Private Bishop Dwenger High School 97.3 100 99.6 99.6 100
Allen Private Bishop Luers High School 98.1 99.1 97.1 91.0 96.9
Allen Private Blackhawk Christian High School 98.3 100 100 100 100
Allen Private Concordia Lutheran High School 98.8 97.1 96.8 98.3 98.9
DeKalb DeKalb County Eastern Community School District Eastside Junior-Senior High School 97.7 95.1 88.3 96.7 93.9
DeKalb Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District Garrett High School 92.6 94.6 95.2 93.4 91.2
DeKalb DeKalb County Central United School District DeKalb High School 87.5 91.7 90.8 85.5 88.4
DeKalb Private Lakewood Park Christian School 97.4 100 100 100 100
Huntington Huntington County Community School Corporaton Huntington North High School 89.3 86.9 90.6 94.6 95.4
Kosciusko Wawasee Community School Corporation Wawasee High School 83.0 91.6 90.0 91.0 92.2
Kosciusko Warsaw Community Schools Warsaw Community High School 95.7 90.4 91.9 95.5 92.3
Kosciusko Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation Tippecanoe Valley High School 93.8 91.8 95.7 87.9 95.9
Kosciusko Private Lakeland Christian Academy 80.8 91.7 81.3 84.6 87.9
Noble Central Noble Community Schools Central Noble Junior-Senior High School 89.9 90.5 88.5 90.1 88.2
Noble East Noble School Corporation East Noble High School 90.0 92.0 92.5 88.6 94.0
Noble West Noble School Corporation West Noble High School 90.1 86.2 89.6 91.5 84.5
Steuben Fremont Community Schools Fremont High School 93.2 95.4 90.3 88.2 85.9
Steuben Hamilton Community Schools Hamilton Community High School 83.3 92.3 84.6 100 95.2
Steuben MSD Steuben County Angola High School 85.8 83.3 85.9 80.2 88.7
Wells Southern Wells Community Schools Southern Wells Junior-Senior High School 93.5 95.7 96.2 97.0 100
Wells Northern Wells Community Schools Norwell High School 92.8 94.0 94.2 93.6 96.1
Wells MSD Bluffton-Harrison Bluffton High School 98.3 99.1 98.1 98.1 97.9
Whitley Whitko Community Schools Whitko Junior-Senior High School 88.2 90.8 87.5 88.9 83.9
Whitley Smith-Green Community Schools Churubusco Junior-Senior High School 92.9 91.4 97.8 94.3 90.8
Whitley Whitley County Consolidated Schools Columbia City High School 93.2 87.4 94.2 86.6 95.0

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Ashley Sloboda has covered education for The Journal Gazette since 2016. A Fort Wayne native, she has 15 years of experience at newspapers in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.