Most northeast Indiana districts outpaced the statewide graduation rate, with Northwest Allen County Schools ranking among the region’s top five, according to new statistics from the Indiana Department of Education.
The four school systems that fell below the state’s 2022 graduation rate were within 4 percentage points of that 86.6% benchmark, which held relatively steady from the previous year’s 86.7% rate. East Allen University led Allen County’s public schools with a graduation rate higher than 97%.
Fort Wayne’s three private schools’ graduation rates also exceeded the state’s average – by more than 10 percentage points.
Katie Jenner, the Indiana secretary of education, described high school graduation as an important milestone as students transition to their next step.
“As we seek new and innovative ways to ensure students are best prepared for their future, we must continue to rethink how those four years are structured,” Jenner said in a statement upon the data’s Dec. 30 release.
Examples include increasing high school students’ access to postsecondary credentials and work-based learning opportunities allowing for additional skill development, Jenner said. She added high schools must also have the flexibility to focus on strategic, rigorous coursework that is purposeful for each student.
That’s been the approach of Fort Wayne Community Schools because the district knows students need more than book learning to be successful in life, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.
FWCS – which offers a Career Academy and specialized programs at each high school – expanded its offerings this academic year to include Amp Lab at Electric Works, an innovative entrepreneurship program, and 3DE, an education model that launched in 2022 at Snider and North Side in partnership with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana. 3DE restructures how the curriculum is taught to focus on real-world scenarios.
FWCS – the state’s largest district with about 28,600 students – saw 88.9% of students in the Class of 2022 graduate compared to 88.6% in 2021.
“The good news is we’re still above the state average,” Stockman said, describing the achievement as a source of pride given FWCS is an urban district with a diverse student population.
Minority students constitute 63% of the district’s enrollment, and two-thirds of the population are eligible for free/reduced-priced meals, according to state data.
Snider had the highest graduation rate of the district’s five high schools and one of the top rates among Indiana’s large city schools – 95.8%.
Rates for Northrop, North Side and South Side – which are also described by the state as large city schools – were within about 1 percentage point of the statewide rate, although they didn’t surpass it.
Wayne, which is characterized as a large suburban school, had a 90.4% graduation rate.
Pandemic’s effects
Although schools have largely resumed typical, pre-pandemic operations, officials noted the public health emergency’s effect on students when discussing graduation rates. Last spring’s high school graduates were sophomores when schools shut down in spring 2020.
“That obviously still had some effect on students and what they were able to accomplish,” Stockman said.
Without elaborating, the state education department said in a news release that the statewide graduation rate held steady as many students continued to recover from the academic effects of pandemic-related learning disruptions.
At FWCS, the pandemic led to the fall 2021 launch of Fort Wayne Virtual Academy, an online-only K-12 program. Its first graduating class saw 20 of 25 students earn diplomas, or 80%.
Some students told the district the virtual school prevented them from dropping out, Stockman said.
Southwest Allen County Schools launched a similar online option during the pandemic, although planning for eSACS Virtual School preceded the public health emergency. It was designed for nontraditional learners who are self-disciplined and motivated to succeed independently, Superintendent Park Ginder said.
It graduated nine of 17 students last spring, or 52.9%. Ginder said the district will use graduation rates and other eSACS student data to improve the experience and to enhance the resources and supports available for all students to succeed.
“Quality education has been our goal since starting eSACS in 2020 as an alternative path to a high school education for students who, for whatever reason, feel it is a better fit than a traditional classroom experience,” Ginder said in a statement. “Yet, online learning is not for everyone.”
The graduation rate for Homestead, SACS’ sole traditional high school, was 94.7%.
Beating the average
East Allen University of East Allen County Schools boasted the highest rate among the county’s 12 traditional public high schools – 97.4%. Two other EACS schools – Leo and Woodlan – exceeded the statewide rate while Heritage and New Haven lagged at 83% and 82.1%, respectively.
Deborah Watson, assistant superintendent of secondary education, said the 10,000-student school system is pleased with its graduation rates, which increased at Leo and Heritage. The district rate remained relatively unchanged, at 88.2% compared to 88.7% the previous year.
“We are always striving to improve the rates each year,” Watson said. “We are excited for the schools that had growth.”
Northwest Allen County Schools, which has only one high school, had the fifth highest rate among about two dozen districts in northeast Indiana – 94.8%. The district said it is proud of students’ successes and accomplishments in and out of the classroom.
“We are seeing 95% of our students ready for the three Es: enrollment in college or a trade, enlistment in the military and employment,” NACS said in a statement. “We believe this prepares the next generation for the needs of our community’s future. Graduation is a great place to start. To NACS, becoming positive, healthy contributors to the community also emphasizes long-term achievement in life.”
Rates for Fort Wayne’s private schools – Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Blackhawk Christian and Concordia Lutheran – ranged from 97.3% to 98.8%.
3 new requirements
This year’s high school seniors are the first who must meet the three Graduation Pathways requirements. Along with earning credits for a diploma, students must learn and demonstrate employability skills, such as through a service-based learning experience.
Students also must complete at least one postsecondary-ready competency, such as by earning dual credits or certain ACT or SAT scores.
This lets students individualize their graduation requirements to align to their postsecondary goal, according to the education department.
“No longer must all students fit into the same academic mold,” the pathways website states, “but rather, they can choose the high school options that best meet their postsecondary needs and aspirations.”
It will be interesting to see how the new requirements will affect graduation rates, said Stockman, the FWCS spokeswoman.
“We’re focused on making sure this year’s cohort is successful and will graduate,” she said, noting today’s seniors were freshmen when COVID-19 forced school closures.