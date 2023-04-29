A Southwest Allen County Schools science teacher initially assumed geography would prevent his participation in a program that lets educators learn about NASA’s astrophysics and planetary science missions.
“I thought it wasn’t something they’d allow people on the East Coast to do,” Mark Lenfestey said, adding participants in the NASA Astronomy Activation Ambassadors program always seemed to be from the West.
That changed in recent years, Lenfestey said. But he waited for his daughter’s senior year in high school to apply because he wanted to ensure he could fulfill every program obligation.
The Homestead High School physics instructor cleared the application process – which asked about his relevant experience, teaching style and interest in astronomy – and is now excited to join 17 other educators in the program’s 2023 cohort.
The group of middle school, high school and community college instructors represent 14 states, including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. Lenfestey is the only Hoosier.
He will travel to Hawaii in July for an immersion experience at the NASA Infrared Telescope Facility, but his involvement in the professional development program is well under way. He has completed a required online astronomy course, and he attends regular lectures via Zoom. He compared the lessons to those found on college campuses.
“I am learning a lot,” Lenfestey said. “Some things I still don’t understand.”
Managed by the SETI Institute since 2011, the ambassadors program is designed to enhance student learning and engagement in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, according to the agency’s website.
Participating educators receive access to NASA education resources, along with training to teach a curriculum that connects concepts to NASA-supported scientific research. The curriculum, which addresses electromagnetic spectrum and infrared astronomy, is aligned with national Next Generation Science Standards.
Lenfestey expects it will enrich his lessons at Homestead, where he has taught since August 2004. His classes include Advanced Placement courses, which allow students to receive college credit.
“It will give (students) a context of actual applications,” he said, adding it will make the science livelier.
The SETI website states an estimated 35,000 students have benefited from teachers’ involvement in the ambassadors program, and a 2018 study confirmed its effects.
Research, development and service agency WestEd analyzed student outcomes in the 2017-18 academic year to assess the curriculum’s impact on student learning.
Students whose teachers taught the curriculum generally performed better on a content assessment than students not exposed to such lessons, researchers found.
“This rich curriculum illuminates the value of scientific research and the wide variety of STEM career paths available to them,” program lead Dana Backman said in a statement.
“The AAA program allows the SETI Institute to continue bringing NASA science into classrooms across the country.”
WestEd, which is nonpartisan and nonprofit, also surveyed students about their attitudes toward STEM education and careers. The program seeks to increase students’ interest in science education and career paths.
Those exposed to the program’s curriculum indicated they gained more from their course compared to students who didn’t experience the content, the study found. But the survey results showed a lesser effect on student interest in science or science-related careers.
Lenfestey hopes his involvement in the ambassadors program sparks students’ interest in science. He predicted his eagerness will be obvious.
“I want them to catch my enthusiasm,” he said, “my excitement.”