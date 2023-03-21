More than 100 Allen County educators signed a letter opposing three Indiana bills they say target LGBTQ families and youth.
The bills – Senate Bills 12 and 480 along with House Bill 1608 – “hurt teachers and students’ ability to focus on learning in the classroom,” according to a news release distributed by “No Hate in Our State” rally organizer Thad Gerardot.
The letter’s signatories include teachers from school districts around the county along with educators from area universities. Gerardot said many teachers volunteered for the March 11 rally and that teachers they knew distributed the letter to other educators.
The letter said that data from The Trevor Project shows 45% of Hoosier youth considered suicide last year.
“Unless kids feel safe, what we as educators teach them won’t matter,” the letter stated.
The teachers called the bills a “disgraceful attempt by a handful of politicians to score political points by harming the children, teachers and families they claim to represent” and urged lawmakers to vote against them.
A House committee passed SB 480 on Tuesday, and a Senate committee will hear testimony on HB 1608 today.