Trine University's $40 million Fort Wayne campus received a $2.5 million boost from an alumnus and his wife, the Angola-based institution announced Tuesday, just days after the Allen County Plan Commission approved the project's primary development plan and rezoning.
The 120,000-square-foot academic facility is expected to open in fall 2024 on the north side of Union Chapel Road near Interstate 69. It will house programs in the university's College of Health Professions.
Earl Brooks II, university president, said Trine is blessed by the generosity of people like Larry and Judy Reiners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"Through the generosity of many supporters, we look forward to the positive impact this project will have on health care and health care education as well as on the regional economy," Brooks said in a statement.
Larry Reiners is a 1965 civil engineering graduate and joined the university's Board of Trustees in 2009. He and his wife have supported the university annually for more than 20 years through the Fawick Hall master plan and multiple capital campaigns, a news release said.
"My Tri-State College equipped me to have a successful life and career, and Judy and I are glad to give back to not only support future generations of students, but the health, economy and quality of life of northeast Indiana," Larry Reiners said in a statement, using the university's previous moniker.
Developed in partnership with Parkview Health, the new Fort Wayne campus will feature mock surgery and emergency room suites along with classrooms, laboratories, academic support and counseling services and a bookstore, the release said.
It is expected to employ 100 faculty and staff and serve almost 700 students in the College of Health Professions, which includes physical therapy, physician assistant, speech-language pathology, nursing and surgical technology programs, the release said. It indicated the building will also let the college add programs, including occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences.
"We look forward to breaking ground on this new crown jewel for Fort Wayne, Allen County and northeast Indiana," Brooks said following the Plan Commission's approval last week. "We will be excited to see the economic impact – both the immediate effect of $40 million in construction and the long-term growth in high-paying jobs as our students graduate – resulting from this investment, as well as the long-term support for the health and welfare of this region."