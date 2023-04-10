Site visits and stakeholder meetings are helping officials shape plans for Northwest Allen County Schools building projects proposed as solutions to overcrowding, an administrator told the district’s elected leaders Monday.
“I really believe we’ve got three great architect firms working for us right now,” said Brandon Bitting, assistant superintendent for operations and safety.
The 8,200-student district is preparing to build a new middle school and to renovate and expand the high school because a demographer told NACS last fall to expect enrollment to increase by more than 800 in the next decade.
Bitting’s recent discussions with Moake Park Group focused on the middle school’s potential footprint, he said.
Noting the firm has also suggested site locations, Bitting said officials are pursuing potential land opportunities. He thanked the Huntertown town manager for explaining where utilities are located and when utilities might get to certain areas. That helps NACS narrow its scope, he said.
Meanwhile, Barton-Coe-Vilamaa Architects & Engineers’ planning for the high school involves meetings with various stakeholders, such as the special education and science teachers, Bitting said. Those sessions should provide insight on what changes should be made.
“What’s functional right now,” he said, “or what would be some things – if you could change the space – what’d that look like?”
Barton-Coe-Vilamaa has also scheduled visits at other schools to look at common spaces including media centers and cafeterias, Bitting said.
Along with addressing capacity at its secondary schools, NACS is working with Elevatus Architecture on a new central office building because it has outgrown its longtime facilities at Perry Hill Elementary School.
Research for a new administrative building has included site visits to general business settings, Bitting said, and officials also want to visit central offices of similarly sized school systems.
The administrative building will likely remain on its current campus, which is near the intersection of Coldwater and Union Chapel roads along with Oak View Elementary School and Maple Creek Middle School, Superintendent Wayne Barker said last month.
Since the board hired Weigand Construction for the projects two weeks ago, the contractor has developed a pre-construction schedule that includes benchmarks to keep NACS on track, Bitting said. Steps include conducting project hearings.
“I appreciate all the work that the architects have done to kind of help Weigand put this together because they’re speaking very favorable on keeping with the timeline that we kind of threw out there in the hopes of potentially putting bids out later this year and starting construction next spring,” Bitting said.