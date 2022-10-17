A man who took a semester of nursing classes at the University of Saint Francis gifted $2.1 million toward an endowed scholarship – the largest single scholarship donation in school history, the private institution announced today.
The Mark M. Suedhoff Scholarship will support students demonstrating academic merit and/or financial need beginning next year, a news release said.
Suedhoff, a Fort Wayne native with degrees from Indiana University, died in 2018 after a lengthy battle with cancer. His obituary described him as a skilled investor who could never say no to a friend or a plea from local charities.
His estate also included financial gifts for local nonprofits as well as Indiana University Fort Wayne and the Ivy Tech Foundation at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw, the release said.
The legacy of his estate will affect Saint Francis students for generations, said the Rev. Eric Zimmer, university president.
"Mark's generosity will make a great impact on USF students pursuing their education and those students will serve as world-changers once they embark on their careers," university President Rev. Eric Zimmer said in a statement. "We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the entire Suedhoff family."
A Homestead High School graduate, the release said, Suedhoff discovered a love for reading and education at a young age. His mother, Carol Suedhoff, said he heard his parents lecture his older brothers about homework, and as an elementary school student he would get up on Saturday mornings to work on homework.
Although he took nursing classes at Saint Francis, he ultimately earned degrees in business and environmental sciences, the release said, noting his love for math and analytics.
"He was a gifted portfolio manager," his mother said in a statement, "but part of being gifted is that you do your homework."