Fort Wayne Community Schools is spending almost $500,000 to level the playing field at one of its high schools – literally.
The district is also committing nearly $2 million to rectify athletics facility issues at another high school.
The school board unanimously approved the upgrades at Wayne and South Side last month with the understanding both projects will be completed by early next academic year.
Both will be funded from the district's operations fund and are identified in the capital projects plan.
The $499,000 project at Wayne involves replacing the softball field, something FWCS delayed last year when the sole bid from Schenkel Construction Inc. was over budget, said Darren Hess, facilities director. The district added more to the budget and rebid the project, with Schenkel Construction winning the contract over another company offering to do the work for almost $700,000.
Hess noted Schenkel's bid was about the same as last year, but "this at least verified it was an appropriate bid."
Notable upgrades are adding drainage so teams can get on the field more quickly, Hess said, and fixing a slope toward right field to make the playing field level, "the way it should be."
The upgrades are expected to be finished by Sept. 1.
The Jack E. Weicker Stadium field improvements at South Side call for replacing the latex running track, relocating track and field events, and installing synthetic turf and sub-surface stormwater drainage. Completion is expected by Aug. 5.
FWCS hired The Motz Group to do the work for $1,979,902.
Board member Steve Corona said the upgrades would be unnecessary had the stadium work been done correctly in the 1990s, explaining some lanes of the track were placed too close to the fence.
The track will remain an eight-lane track, but the improvements will mean runners can use all lanes at once, Hess said.
"Darren, I'm pleased you're addressing all of these issues," Corona said, calling the remedy "long overdue."
Corona said the original errors could have been caught had the track coach and other school staff been involved in planning.
Hess couldn't speak about what happened decades ago but assured the board the district's athletic liaison, athletic directors and principals are included in such discussions now.
"They do have an opportunity to look at the drawings," Hess said.