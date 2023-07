Ashley Inge, left, places a pencil pouch into a backpack while Jackilou Milosevich places boxes of crayons on the supply table Monday at the Wendy Y. Robinson Family & Community Engagement Center, 230 E. Douglas Ave. The Fort Wayne Community Schools employees were working to fill 500 backpacks to be handed out at an upcoming Back-to-School Block Party on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Anthis Career Center parking lot at 1200 S. Barr St.