Ball State University students Maria Henriquez and Joseph Gassensmith didn’t have a place to work when they made frequent trips to Fort Wayne for a project, so a minivan became their headquarters.
The urban planning students were studying an area near Electric Works, a task that involved canvassing and noting such information as road and sidewalk conditions. They visited the Summit City every other Monday for eight weeks, they said, agreeing they would have appreciated having a local home base.
The Muncie-based university celebrated such a facility Wednesday: Ball State at Electric Works, a dedicated office within a coworking space. It will be somewhere students, faculty and staff – mostly from the R. Wayne Estopinal College of Architecture and Planning – can work with partners in and around Fort Wayne.
Henriquez and Gassensmith – who shared their work Wednesday during a student exhibit at Electric Works – described Ball State’s presence at the former General Electric campus as an awesome opportunity.
Along with having a space for classes, the mixed-use campus will offer students conference rooms and large-group spaces as needed, a university news release said.
Students in a studio class will be paired with a real-world project based in the Fort Wayne area, and local industry firms will advise the classes in many cases, the release said.
Ideally, this will help students discover Fort Wayne, where students could land internships that lead to jobs, said David Ferguson, college dean. He noted more than 100 graduates worked on redeveloping the GE campus.
“Our aspirations are to connect many more talented architects, landscape architects, urban planners, construction managers and other related fields to the future success of this region,” Ferguson said.
He said Ball State’s involvement in Electric Works stemmed from conversations with alumni Jeff Kingsbury – a principal at Ancora, one of Electric Works’ developers – and John Urbahns of Greater Fort Wayne Inc. along with the college’s foundation director, Roger Neuenschwander.
Ferguson anticipates other colleges within Ball State will join the College of Architecture and Planning in Fort Wayne, which offers a “richness” of projects. Future opportunities are being explored in the health care and education fields, the release said.
Geoffrey Mearns, university president, said he is grateful Ball State’s footprint is expanding in northeast Indiana.
“Electric Works is a tangible symbol of the important work our university is doing all across Indiana,” Mearns said. “Work that connects our campus resources and our students with businesses and communities that are helping to spur our state’s economy to greater prosperity for all citizens.”