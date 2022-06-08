Wayne Barker didn’t wait for an invitation to address the Northwest Allen County Schools board Tuesday after the five members unanimously approved his three-year superintendent contract.
Barker immediately left his front-row seat, where he sat beside his wife, and strode to the lectern. The new NACS leader said he is honored, blessed and excited for the opportunity.
“Thank you for the confidence that you’ve shown in me to come and lead this district,” said Barker, 55. “I already know great things happen here every day, and to come and be part of it once again after starting my career here in 1989 – to come here now with every intention of being able to bookend my career by starting here and ending here feels really good.”
Barker, who first joined the district as a high school teacher in 1989, will begin his tenure as superintendent July 1. He replaces Chris Himsel, who is retiring from the role June 30.
Kent Somers, board vice president, said he was thoroughly impressed with Barker’s thoughtfulness and relationship-style of management that welcomes input from everyone.
“You’ve said, ‘Come in, close my door and tell me what I did wrong,’ ” Somers said to Barker. “That takes a lot of courage to do things like that.”
Barker’s upcoming tenure follows a divisive year marked by tensions over COVID-19 protocols and unruly board meetings. People upset with the measures pushed for Himsel’s ouster and blanketed northwest Allen County with cardboard signs bearing messages including “Free NACS Fire Himsel.” The former superintendent also clashed with board members sympathetic to the protesters.
Barker told reporters after the meeting that he doesn’t intend to dwell on the past.
“I’m just going to look forward,” he said. “I think that’s the only thing we can do now.”
Barker, who left NACS in 1994, returns to the 8,000-student district with experience leading two smaller school systems – Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District, which has less than 2,000 students, and School City of Mishawaka, which has almost 5,300 students.
Barker said temporary NACS Superintendent Steve Yager, a mentor, contacted him about the opening.
“I’m lucky that he’s poured his life into mine,” Barker said.
The two have known each other since Barker’s first year as a teacher. At that time, Barker said, Yager was a principal in the district but was soon promoted to superintendent.
“I watched him when he didn’t know that I was watching him,” Barker said. “I watched him in the hallway. I watched him go into kitchens and talk to cooks and talk to custodians and teachers and pick up trash on the way in and out of a school or in the hallway. I’ve strived to try to be like Dr. Yager.”
Barker and his wife, Vicki, plan to live in the community. Along with making that move from Granger, Barker said, his plans include meeting as many people as possible.
“More than anything, I need to listen,” he said, pledging to have an open door. “Learn as much as I can as quickly as I can so that we can understand what is happening here on a better scale and get to work on making it into an even better place.”