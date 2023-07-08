Students will begin classes at Bishop Luers High School next month with someone new in charge – but he won’t necessarily be a stranger.
Bishop Kevin Rhoades has promoted Scott Kreiger to principal from assistant principal effective July 17, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend announced.
Kreiger replaces Jim Huth, who resigned June 30 to pursue a new career opportunity.
Kreiger has experience teaching science, computer science, business and math at the secondary and college levels, a news release said.
Locally, he previously taught at Canterbury High School, where he also coached boys and girls basketball for two decades. He led the Cavaliers’ girls program to four state championships and the boys program to three sectional titles.
Kreiger resigned from Canterbury in 2018 to teach in Florida, where he could be closer to his three eldest children. His LinkedIn profile indicates he returned to northeast Indiana in August 2020 and joined Luers last year.
Rhoades said he is grateful Kreiger agreed to lead the 500-student school.
“His experience in educational leadership and his commitment to the Catholic identity, mission, and strong academic program at Bishop Luers have impressed me greatly,” Rhoades said in a statement this week. “Scott’s deep Catholic faith, his professionalism, and his love for education will help Bishop Luers continue to grow and flourish.”
Kreiger has a bachelor’s degree in business education and a master’s degree in school administration, the release said. It added he completed an educational leadership program in 2021.
Kreiger said he is eager to serve the Luers community.
“Together, we will foster an environment of academic excellence, personal growth, and faith formation,” he said in a statement. “We will continue to build upon the rich traditions and values that have shaped this institution for generations. Guided by our Catholic identity, we will foster a nurturing and inclusive environment where students feel supported and inspired to reach their fullest potential.”
Kreiger lives in Fort Wayne with his wife, Stacie. She is director of clinical services for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, the release said. They have four children and five grandchildren.