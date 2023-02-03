Arin Knox-Hodges returned to her alma mater Thursday and liked what she saw as she sat onstage for Concordia Lutheran High School’s Black History Month assembly.
“Just the diversity I’m seeing already today is so warming to me,” Knox-Hodges said. “Because it wasn’t this diverse when I was here.”
Knox-Hodges was among four recent Black alumni who shared their Concordia experiences during a morning assembly that introduced current students to living legacies – alumni who attended the private Fort Wayne school in the mid-1970s and their children.
Students had opportunities to meet the alumni one-on-one during lunch.
The school hosted the event in partnership with BLAST, the Black Lutheran Alumni Scholarship Team. Last year’s event honored Concordia’s first Black graduates.
“Today’s assembly is a direct credit to their continued support and desire to share with us, the current faculty and students, important aspects of our history together,” Jacob Pennekamp, head of school, said of BLAST.
Minority students make up 21% of Concordia’s enrollment, which totals about 600 this academic year, according to the school profile.
Johnnie Grimes, a 1973 graduate, said her family was aware of the realities of sending her to Concordia so they prepared her with the knowledge that she was smart, capable and had greatness in her.
“They knew they were sending us to a place where we would have to be trailblazers because we were going into an environment that wasn’t ready, always, for us,” Grimes said. “We were going into an environment that had to learn about children of color.”
Along with encouraging minority students to share any concerns with their parents, Grimes told faculty and staff that it’s important to understand diversity, have a commitment to diversity and have an action plan for it.
Tiffini Grimes said she is grateful for previous generations, including her mother, for paving the way because she never thought about being unaccepted or unwelcomed when she attended Concordia decades later.
“I’m not naive to the fact that life is different, and the journey is different for people who happen to look like us,” said the younger Grimes, who graduated in 2001. “It doesn’t mean that it’s a worse journey. It doesn’t mean it’s a better journey. It just means it’s a different journey.”
A 2002 graduate, Knox-Hodges remembered what it was like to switch from her predominantly white school environment and her predominantly Black neighborhood in southeast Fort Wayne.
“To be stuck in these two worlds and have to flip back and forth every day was really challenging,” Knox-Hodges said.
She encouraged minority students to embrace who they are rather than tailoring themselves to make others feel better.
“You need to be comfortable,” Knox-Hodges said. “Everybody else will start to learn, but they can’t if you keep making them comfortable.”
Tiffini Grimes advised minority students – particularly Black girls – to be proud of their differences.
“There are spaces where you’ll be the only woman. There are spaces where you’ll be the only person of color. Use that to your advantage,” she said. “It’s a powerful, powerful thing.”
“And also it’s a platform,” Grimes added. “Every time you step outside the house, you need to be prepared. My parents always told me you have to be 10 times better, 10 times more prepared. So whenever you’re in a space where you may be feeling like the room isn’t ready for you, that’s OK. That’s OK. Show them why the room should get ready for you.”