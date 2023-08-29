Blackhawk Middle School’s makeover won’t exceed $16 million, the Fort Wayne Community Schools board learned Monday.
The elected leaders also agreed to spend nearly $360,000 to install security film on windows districtwide.
The Blackhawk project is among three major school renovations to be funded by the 2020 referendum. The board agreed in January to hire Weigand Construction Co. to update the building, which was built in 1972. The work will include architectural, mechanical, plumbing and electrical improvements.
The contract amendment approved Monday established the project’s final overall guaranteed maximum price at $15,922,040.
A $775,676 contract with Automated Logic for the school’s temperature controls also got board approval.
Work at Blackhawk is expected to be finished by July 25, 2025.
The districtwide security project should be done much sooner. Sun Control Center of Huntington will likely begin installing the 3M Scotchshield safety and security film at the end of September, with work completed by the end of May, said Darren Hess, facilities director.
The material reinforces windows, making the glass more difficult to penetrate. Superintendent Mark Daniel has explained that it would deter intruders and gain time for students and staffers to take action to protect themselves.
The project will affect select windows at 63 buildings and is funded by general obligation bonds the board previously approved. Sun Control Center was the lowest of four bidders at $358,682.
In other business, Daniel introduced Rosie Shipman as Chief Financial Officer Kathy Friend’s successor. The board approved Friend’s retirement, which is effective Oct. 31.
Shipman joined the district in 2001 as Weisser Park Elementary School’s secretary and treasurer. She moved to the business department in 2013 and most recently was budgeting director.
That role will be filled by Heather Krebs, who has played a significant role in the district’s bond-funded renovation projects and recent referendum campaigns. She also helped develop Amp Lab at Electric Works.
Shipman’s and Krebs’ promotions take effect Nov. 1.